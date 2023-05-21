Phillies Final: Stott’s Homer the Difference as Phillies Take the Rubber Match from Chicago

Bryson Stott’s two-run pinch-hit home run in the 7th inning proved to be the difference as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon.
Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker pitched well on short rest going 5-1/3 innings allowing two hits and no runs. Walker walked three but battled a tough strike zone from home plate umpire Laz Diaz. He also struck out three on the afternoon.
Chicago starter Justin Steele was just as good. Steele scattered four hits over six innings and struck out six Phils.
Stott broke the pitchers duel in the 7th when he pinch hit for Josh Harrison and ripped a homer into the right field seats.
The Cubs were held hitless from the 4th inning until the 9th when Chris Morel hit a first-row, Citizens Bank Park special off of Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel was on-point other than the homer to Morel and earned his fifth save of the season and 399th of his career.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B7: Bryson Stott homers (4) to RF, Edmundo Sosa scores (PHI-2, CHC-0)
CHC T9: Chris Morel homers (8) to RF (PHI-2, CHC-1)
WP: Matt Strahm (4-3, 2.73 ERA) | LP: Adbert Alzolay (1-3, 2.66 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (5, 6.35 ERA)
TOG: 2:36 | Attendance: 44,108 (Sellout, 13)
“Players of the Game”Bryson Stott – pinch hit 2-run HR-1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #Daycare pic.twitter.com/uXdFAddVwE— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 21, 2023
The Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series on Monday evening at Citizens Bank Park. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies. Tommy Henry will start for the D-Backs. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from South Philly.