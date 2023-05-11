Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Receive Good News on Jose Alvarado…Sorta

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies received good news on the injury front on Wednesday afternoon.  Well, at least good news in the relative sense. 

After the Phillies heart stopping 2-1 extra innings win, manager Rob Thomson updated the status of Phils’ reliever Jose Alvarado. An MRI showed no structural damage to the elbow, just inflammation.  Alvarado will be out for “a while” according to Thomson. 

So a good news/bad news situation, if you will. 

Alvarado has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.  The 27-year-old has a 1.88 ERA with five saves and 24 strikeouts in 14.1 innings this season.  Alvarado has a .698 WHIP and has been nearly untouchable this season.  

Thomson said the Phillies will air on the side of caution with Alvarado’s injury due to the amount of pitching he’s done over the past 12-months including the Phils’ deep postseason run.  There’s hope in the clubhouse that a few days off will be just what Alvarado needs.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Receive Good News on Jose Alvarado…Sorta

Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Score Late, Sweep Blue Jays out of Philadelphia
Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Phillies
Alvarado Placed on IL, Bellatti Reinstated
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  9h
Phillies
London Calling?! Phils-Mets to Play in London Per Report
Michael Lipinski  •  May 9 2023
Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays (21-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (16-19): Game 36 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 9 2023
Phillies
Series Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Lipinski  •  May 9 2023
Phillies
Phillies Trade Away Pair Of Pitching Prospects
Paul Bowman  •  May 8 2023
More Phillies News