Phillies Injury News: Phils’ Receive Good News on Jose Alvarado…Sorta

The Philadelphia Phillies received good news on the injury front on Wednesday afternoon. Well, at least good news in the relative sense.
After the Phillies heart stopping 2-1 extra innings win, manager Rob Thomson updated the status of Phils’ reliever Jose Alvarado. An MRI showed no structural damage to the elbow, just inflammation. Alvarado will be out for “a while” according to Thomson.
So a good news/bad news situation, if you will.
Alvarado has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season. The 27-year-old has a 1.88 ERA with five saves and 24 strikeouts in 14.1 innings this season. Alvarado has a .698 WHIP and has been nearly untouchable this season.
Thomson said the Phillies will air on the side of caution with Alvarado’s injury due to the amount of pitching he’s done over the past 12-months including the Phils’ deep postseason run. There’s hope in the clubhouse that a few days off will be just what Alvarado needs.