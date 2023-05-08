Phillies Trade Away Pair Of Pitching Prospects

The Phillies completed a couple of moves with their organizational depth on Monday.
In one move, they traded away Ethan Lindow for cash considerations. Lindow will join the Mariners organization.
Best of luck to Ethan Lindow in the Seattle Mariners organization, and thank you for everything during your time in Baseballtown! pic.twitter.com/Fi1BlZu822— Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) May 8, 2023
Lindow was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Phillies and had done well in the last four minor league seasons, but in a more of a sense where he was solid rather than an eye-popper to keep moving up.
Lindow was in the midst of his worst season in the minors, posting an ERA of 5 and had one good start and one solid start across his five this season. He went just one inning in one of those starts and two in another.
The team also completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sending them James McArthur.
