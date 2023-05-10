RayQuawndis Mitchell Latest To Join Penn State Basketball

The Nittany Lions have added another player to their 2023-24 Men’s Basketball roster.
It took only about a week for RayQuawndis Mitchell to enter his name into the transfer portal and then make the commitment to Penn State on Wednesday.
Proverbs 3:5🔵⚪️🦁#Commited #WeAre#Rhoadeslesstraveled#wmdt pic.twitter.com/rgJ5D44W4n— RayQuawndis Mitchell (@rayquawndis) May 10, 2023
Penn State will be Mitchell’s fifth team in as many years, but he is coming off a strong season at Kansas City.
Mitchell was the lone player on his team last season to appear in each game for Kansas City. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and just under a steal in 35.5 minutes per game last year.
Mitchell becomes the team’s fourth “senior” player, which helps to even out their scholarship chart a bit.
Updated Scholarship Chart
In Other News
The Nittany Lions coaching staff was dealt a bad hand and basically had no time at all to build any relationships with recruits for the 2023 class. They missed out on the two primary targets that had included them in their top schools and now their best shot may be with former Michigan committ Papa Kante.
Kante is a 6′ 10″ big man who requested his release from his LOI three weeks ago. A four-star recruit from Connecticut, Kante switching to Penn State would be huge and would add a scholarship freshman player to a roster that otherwise does not figure to have one.
With Noah Thomasson Georgia bound, the only other transfer target that has been publicly announced is Shemarri Allen. A teammate of Mitchell’s last season at Kansas City, Allen was essentially the other major centerpiece for the Roos in 2023.
Allen would add another graduate transfer to the list if he decides to join his teammate at State College. In 2023, Allen averaged 17 points per game along with 5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals. He played in 34.7 minutes per game. Perhaps the biggest thing working against Penn State in their recruitment of Allen now is the lack of available minutes.
Penn State does have three scholarship spots left open should they choose to fill them.