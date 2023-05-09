Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays (21-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (16-19): Game 36 Preview

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies return to the diamond after an off-day welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to South Philadelphia for the first of a quick two-game set. 

The Phillies will look to build off of a 6-1 win on Sunday over the Boston Red Sox.  The Phils’ will start righty Aaron Nola.  Nola surrendered 7-hits and 4-earned runs in his last outing, a no decision at the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Phils’ starter is 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA in four career starts against Toronto.  

The Blue Jays are fresh off a sweep of the Pirates in Pittsburgh.  The Jays outscored the Buccos 22-2 in the three-game sweep.  Toronto will lean on 25-year-old Alek Manoah, he will be making his first career start against the Phillies.  

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM/EDT from South Philadelphia.  

When: Tuesday, May 9

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

TOR: Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71 ERA) | Last Outing: loss, 5/3 at BOS, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

PHI: Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64 ERA) | Last Outing: no decision, 5/3 at LAD, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 HR

Now Batting

