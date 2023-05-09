Toronto Blue Jays (21-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (16-19): Game 36 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies return to the diamond after an off-day welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to South Philadelphia for the first of a quick two-game set.
The Phillies will look to build off of a 6-1 win on Sunday over the Boston Red Sox. The Phils’ will start righty Aaron Nola. Nola surrendered 7-hits and 4-earned runs in his last outing, a no decision at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phils’ starter is 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA in four career starts against Toronto.
The Blue Jays are fresh off a sweep of the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Jays outscored the Buccos 22-2 in the three-game sweep. Toronto will lean on 25-year-old Alek Manoah, he will be making his first career start against the Phillies.
First pitch is set for 7:10 PM/EDT from South Philadelphia.
When: Tuesday, May 9
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
TOR: Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71 ERA) | Last Outing: loss, 5/3 at BOS, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
PHI: Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64 ERA) | Last Outing: no decision, 5/3 at LAD, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 HR
Hello, Philly 👋 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/KpoDa36mz4— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2023
Game 1️⃣ of 2️⃣ #RingTheBell 📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/DvNxxqdaw7— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 9, 2023
