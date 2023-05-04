Union Coach Jim Curtin wants to keep building something special

Chester, PA: Whenever you play in a very tough game for a chance to play for a championship, it’s going to take a couple of days to figure out what went right or wrong. That is what the Philadelphia Union is going through after they fell to LAFC in the Semifinals of the Champions League and now return to MLS play this weekend.
On Thursday, head coach Jim Curtin would speak as the Union will prepare for battle with New York Red Bulls on Saturday from Red Bull Arena.
Jim started his press conference by saying that some of his quotes that were said in the loss to LAFC were taken out of context.
Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin Started his Press Conference today by saying some of his quotes from the LAFC Loss were taken out of context#DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/lmBaISIz9p
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 4, 2023
One big thing that Jim Curtin would announce that the Philadelphia Union would release some of their players to take part in the U20 World Cup.
Jim Curtin says the Philadelphia Union WILL release Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig for the U20 World Cup if they're called in. pic.twitter.com/ozckPBhJmW
— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 4, 2023
Later on, Jim Curtin would say that he wants to go back to what made the Union what they are: built from homegrown talent. He wants to keep making Subaru Park one of the best venues in MLS.
Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin saying that they want to continue building an amazing atmosphere that they've developed so far at Subaru Park#DOOP pic.twitter.com/1clvU55BPt
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 4, 2023
What is the injury status of Jose Martinez?
Jim Curtin says they're calling Jose Martinez's hamstring injury a grade one and a half to two.
Admits he's healing quickly and doesn't expect him to be out for weeks, but more than likely out this week v NYRB
— Todd Lewis (@ItsAToddLife) May 4, 2023
Kickoff for Saturday’s battle with the New York Red Bulls is at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV.