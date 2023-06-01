Writer: David Malandra Jr

Union keeps things rolling at home with Victory over Charlotte

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: As everyone knows it is important to defend the home field and that si what the Philadelphia Union have done as they have made Subaru Park one the tough Venues for Vistiing teams to come to play

On Wednesday night they took on Charlotte FC. 

The Lineup that Union Coach Jim Curtin sent out for Charlotte FC

 

Before the game, the Philadelphia Union would have Eagles great Jason Kelce bang the drum to get the crowd at Subaru Park rocking for the game 

The game would be scoreless at the half but things would change in the 71st minute as Dániel Gazdag blasted a shot that went off the post & then goes off the goalie. At first, they credited the goal to Dániel Gazdag but then changed it to an own goal for the 1-0 lead.

Following the goal by the Union, Charlotte FC would attempt to get the game tied but Union goalie Andre Blake was up for the test.

The Union would hold on for the 1-0 win & at the same time they extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Postgame:

Union Head Coach Jim Curtin

Philadelphia Union Daniel Gazdag about the game

So with the win, the Union have extended their unbeaten streak to eight games 

Now the Union will attempt a quick turnaround as the Union face Montreal on Saturday at Subaru Park

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Union keeps things rolling at home with Victory over Charlotte

David Malandra Jr  •  23s
Union
Philadelphia Union ready to battle DC United
David Malandra Jr  •  May 17 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Union Coach Jim Curtin wants to keep building something special
David Malandra Jr  •  May 4 2023
Union
Can the Philadelphia Union get Revenge against LAFC to make the Finals of CONCACAF Champions League
David Malandra Jr  •  May 2 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union ready for Rematch with LAFC in the Champions League Semifinals
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 26 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union Prepares For Battle With Toronto With Injury Updates
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 19 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Dániel Gazdag scores the game-winner as Union Defeat Atlas FC
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 4 2023
More Union News