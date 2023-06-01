Union keeps things rolling at home with Victory over Charlotte

Chester PA: As everyone knows it is important to defend the home field and that si what the Philadelphia Union have done as they have made Subaru Park one the tough Venues for Vistiing teams to come to play
On Wednesday night they took on Charlotte FC.
The Lineup that Union Coach Jim Curtin sent out for Charlotte FC
Your #StartingXI at The Soob 🤩📝👉 https://t.co/q84TbylsYe#PHIvCLT | #DOOP | @mls pic.twitter.com/RvzWeazYFK
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 31, 2023
Before the game, the Philadelphia Union would have Eagles great Jason Kelce bang the drum to get the crowd at Subaru Park rocking for the game
This man is pure electricity.@Eagles Super Bowl Champion, @jasonkelce bringing the energy tonight 🦅 🙌#DOOP pic.twitter.com/fW1JIu12bs— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 31, 2023
The game would be scoreless at the half but things would change in the 71st minute as Dániel Gazdag blasted a shot that went off the post & then goes off the goalie. At first, they credited the goal to Dániel Gazdag but then changed it to an own goal for the 1-0 lead.
Who else but Daniel Gazdag to break the deadlock?Watch live on #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/i4p8aqjffo pic.twitter.com/EkYFgd7saH— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2023
Following the goal by the Union, Charlotte FC would attempt to get the game tied but Union goalie Andre Blake was up for the test.
The Union would hold on for the 1-0 win & at the same time they extended their unbeaten streak to eight games.
Postgame:
Union Head Coach Jim Curtin
Philadelphia Union Daniel Gazdag about the game
My Interview with Philadelphia Union Daniel Gazdag after 1-0 win over Charlotte tonight #DOOP #PHIvCLT #MLS pic.twitter.com/DY60RVM606— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 1, 2023
So with the win, the Union have extended their unbeaten streak to eight games
Now the Union will attempt a quick turnaround as the Union face Montreal on Saturday at Subaru Park