Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #182 – The Destiny Team

Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

The Stanley Cup Final is set between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers. Before diving in, the guys discuss some happenings with the Flyers, from more discussion on the front office’s PR tour and Danny Briere‘s comments on “listening” on potential trade offers for Carter Hart to a reported outdoor game next season. They also look at Cutter Gauthier and Scott Laughton‘s performances at World Championships.

Then the guys recap the conference finals and look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Panthers.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #182 – The Destiny Team

Kevin Durso  •  14h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason: Contracts
Jeff Quake  •  May 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers Notes: 2024 Stadium Series, Gauthier, Memorial Cup
Kevin Durso  •  May 23 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #181 – Something About Eras
Kevin Durso  •  May 17 2023
Flyers
Flyers Introduce ‘New Era’: 5 Takeaways from the Press Conference
Kevin Durso  •  May 13 2023
Flyers
Flyers “New Era” Raises Risky Questions
Kevin Durso  •  May 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers Hire Jones as President, Remove Interim Tag from Briere
Kevin Durso  •  May 11 2023
More Flyers News