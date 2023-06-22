2023 NBA Draft: 8 Prospects Sixers Could Target If They Move Into Second Round

The NBA draft is on Thursday night. The Philadelphia 76ers, due to a combination of trades and tampering penalties, do not currently own a single pick in this year’s draft. However, that reportedly could change.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on June 15 reported the Sixers are “actively seeking opportunities to acquire a second-round pick” in this year’s NBA draft.
Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice on Tuesday also reported about the Sixers’ desire to get into the second round. “The most likely scenario is that the Sixers simply buy a second-round pick — a source said that Sixers ownership has given the green light to Daryl Morey to be aggressive in his attempts to get into the 2023 draft. There is some belief that they could acquire a pick in the mid-to-late 40s and potentially add a future rotation player on a team-friendly contract.”
It would make sense for the Sixers, who are close up against the salary cap, to attempt to get into the second round. If they are successful in their pursuit of trading for a second-round draft pick, here are eight prospects who could interest the Sixers.
2022-23 stats: 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 46.9% field goal percentage, 40.8% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 6 inches; Weight: 209 pounds
Strawther has the offensive versatility to become an impact player off the bench for the Sixers. Over three years at Gonzaga, he grew into one of their top players. This was due in large part to the improvements he made as an outside shooter. His 3-point percentage increased every year, going from shooting 32.1% on 1.1 attempts per game as a freshman to 40.8% on 5.3 attempts per game as a junior last season. He also has the ball-handling ability to be adequate operating in the pick-and-roll, although he would best be utilized as an off-ball threat.
Defensively, Strawther plays with a high energy level and is someone capable of defending both guards and wings. However, he is not expected to develop into anything more than a slightly above average defender. Offense will likely always be the side of the court he makes his presence felt more consistently.
2022-23 stats: 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 40.5% field goal percentage, 33% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 8 inches; Weight: 179 pounds
Bates is one of the more interesting prospects in this year’s draft class. He was touted as an elite prospect coming out of high school, although he struggled as a freshman at Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan. As an Eagle, he began to find his groove, scoring 30-plus points in four games on his way to averaging 19.2 points per contest. He possesses a strong offensive repertoire, especially for someone his size. He can score from all areas of the floor. While he did shoot just 33% from 3-point range last season, he found more success in catch-and-shoot situations.
Despite his diverse skillset offensively, Bates has fallen down draft boards due to a combination of his lack of size and some off-court issues. On paper, Bates has the physical traits to be a successful defender. However, the 19-year-old will need to add more muscle to his frame in order to realize that potential. He also struggled with his decision making as reflected by an inability to spread the ball around to others. In addition to his flaws on the court, Bates got into some legal trouble before last season. He was charged with two felony gun charges last September, although the charges were all eventually dropped.
The Sixers still showed some interest in Bates during the pre-draft process. Bates is one of the few prospects the Sixers reportedly met with leading up to the draft. If he can stay out of trouble off the court, Bates possesses a skill set the Sixers could very much use going forward.
2022-23 stats: 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks, 43.3% field goal percentage, 27.8% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 6 inches; Weight: 204 pounds
For any team in search of a defensive stopper in the second round, Walsh fits that bill to a tee. The 19-year-old made a name for himself at Arkansas through his stifling defensive presence. He has the toughness and physical traits (7-foot-2 wingspan) to be able to successfully defend nearly any position. In addition to his defensive prowess, Walsh plays with a relentless motor and is not afraid to get down to make the hustle play.
While being nearly a sure thing defensively, Walsh is more of a project on the other end of the court. He has good form on his jumper, but the results have not reflected that. In his lone season at Arkansas, he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc. He has also shown flashes of having the ability to get inside and finish around the rim. However, overall his offense is a work in progress. If he can develop on that end of the floor, Walsh would be an excellent two-way player at the NBA level.
2022-23 stats: 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 43.8% field goal percentage, 38.4% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch; Weight: 196 pounds
Sasser’s best attribute by far is his scoring. He averaged 17 points per game over his final two seasons at Houston. A lot of his points came from beyond the arc, where he possesses a quick trigger and good shooting efficiency. After shooting 34.2% from 3-point range his first two years for Houston, that number jumped up to 43.7% as a junior and 38.4% as a senior last season. He also has the requisite ball handling ability to be able to be a threat driving to the basket. Defensively, he plays with a ton of effort and can adequately defend the opposing team’s ball handler.
There are a pair of key issues that will potentially plague Sasser at the NBA level. He is an undersized guard, and that will make him liable to opposing offenses attacking him. On the offensive side, he does not provide much outside of his scoring ability. His assist numbers in college topped out at 3.1 per game as a senior. In order to adequately operate an offense at the NBA level, he will need to improve his court vision and passing ability.
2022-23 stats: 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 47.9% field goal percentage, 40.5% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 8 inches; Weight: 219 pounds
Tyson was a late bloomer at the collegiate level. It took him until his fifth season at Clemson to fully break out, nearly averaging a double-double on strong shooting efficiency. His 3-point shooting took a major leap last season, exploding up to 40.5% on six attempts per game. In addition to his outside shooting ability, he was always an efficient scorer from inside the arc. He possesses the ability to attack closeouts while also having a good combination of touch and power to be able to finish around the rim. Tyson would be a perfect fit for the Sixers coming off the bench. He can score from multiple areas of the floor while also having the basketball smarts to know where to position himself in an offense.
Some teams might get scared off by Tyson being a late bloomer. It did take him until his fifth season at Clemson to really produce at a high level. However, he did show signs of improvement year-to-year in college. Drafting Tyson would be a good use of a second-round pick by whomever selects him.
2022-23 stats: 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 45% field goal percentage, 40% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches; Weight: 214 pounds
Lundy is one of the more complete players likely to still be available in the second round. He has a multi-faceted offensive arsenal including the ability to be a movement shooter, attack closeouts and operate a two-man game. His 3-point shooting was a bit inconsistent over his four years at Penn State, but it is still plenty good enough to be a threat to opposing defenses.
On the defensive side of the court, his 6-foot-10 wingspan makes up for being a tad bit undersized. He does get slowed up some defending the pick-and-roll, but he has shown improvement in that area in college. If he can master defending the pick-and-roll, Lundy could become a strong defender against both wings and guards. Overall, Lundy is a well-rounded prospect who is falling into the second round due to his age (23 years old). The Sixers, if they manage to acquire a second-round pick, would be well served by selecting the Philly-area native.
2022-23 stats: 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 47.5% field goal percentage, 41.5% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches; Weight: 194 pounds
Sheppard possesses the exact type of skillset the Sixers could benefit greatly from adding. He excels as a shooter both off the catch and in movement situations. While he did struggle as a shooter in his first two years at Belmont, he made vast strides over both his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he knocked down 41.5% of his six long-distance attempts per game. In addition to his shooting ability, Sheppard possesses solid playmaking abilities. He is a good passer while also having the court vision to quickly make the right read. Sheppard has the potential to turn into a solid combo guard at the NBA level.
There are two main areas to question regarding Sheppard’s ability. Some teams still have some questions regarding his ability to be a knockdown shooter. The 21-year-old struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 69.6% over his collegiate career. Also, he could struggle making the transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the NBA. Overall, Sheppard still possesses a strong skillset that should result in him becoming a very useful NBA player.
2022-23 stats: 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1 block, 45.5% field goal percentage, 30.4% 3-point percentage
Height: 6 feet, 6 inches; Weight: 224 pounds
Cissoko showed a ton of promise while playing for the G League Ignite last season. He excels defensively both on and off the ball while having the size to defend both guards and wings. Offensively, most of his production comes as a slasher. He can be a successful finisher around the basket while also possessing an underrated playmaking ability.
The 19-year-old is more of a work in progress as a scorer overall. He is a poor outside shooter, connecting on 30.4% of his long-distance attempts while shooting just 64.5% from the free-throw line last season. However, he did show some signs of progress in catch-and-shoot situations. For now though, he is more of a project offensively.