Down on the Farm: Checking in on the Phils’ Minor Leagues

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system:
Lehigh Valley IronPigs outfielder Jake Cave has been on an absolute tear as of late. Cave is hitting a whopping .391 with 11 homers, 23 doubles, and 39 RBIs since being demoted in early May. The 30-year-old’s stats are amongst the best in minor league baseball this season.
Jake Cave doing what Jake Cave does best… hitting dingers pic.twitter.com/fE0w6sAzDS— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) June 18, 2023
And stop thinking it, Cave is not likely to return to the Phils’ due to his lack of flexibility on the field. He’s an outfielder and there’s no room for Cave in the Phillies current lineup. However, Cave could become a nice trade chip with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Cave isn’t the only former Phillie that is having success at the Triple-A level. Former top prospect Scott Kingery has turned his season around as of late for Lehigh Valley hitting .333 for the month of June with two homers and four doubles.
Kingery has been perfect on the basepath in 2023, stealing 16 bases without being thrown out. He ranks 10th in the International League in stolen bases for the season. For the year, Kingery is slashing .266/.349/.420 with 7 homers, 7 doubles, and 16 RBIs.
Down in Reading, outfielder Carlos De La Cruz is setting the Double-A world on fire with a 33-game on-base streak. The last time De La Cruz failed to reach base was May 11 against New Hampshire.
The Yonkers, New York native is slashing .298/.362/.520 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, 35 RBIs, and a .882 OPS. De La Cruz has shown a steady increase in his production, especially in the power department, since turning pro in 2018. In one-and-a-half Double-A seasons, De La Cruz is hitting .290 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs.
With his home run tonight, Carlos De La Cruz has reached base in 33 straight games. It ties Cameron Perkins mark set in 2014, which dating back to 2009 is the most for a R-Phil! pic.twitter.com/qvZWkfmtqS— Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) June 18, 2023
At the Single-A level, 1B/DH Rixon Wingrove continues to bash the long ball for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The 23-year-old Aussie is slashing .261/.339/.473 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs, and a .813 OPS. He had a career day on June 14 going 4-for-5 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs for Jersey Shore in the ‘Claws win over Wilmington.
Rixon Wingrove recorded his first four-hit game Wednesday, swatting two homers and driving in six runs.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/KGVaYzeLsv— Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) June 20, 2023
