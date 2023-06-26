Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wins Award at 2023 BET Awards

Los Angeles: It is great to see one of your star players be nominated for an award for what he did on and off the playing surface & Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is now getting noticed for his play on and off the field.
On Sunday night at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was named the winner of the 2023 BET Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Hurts wins the BET Award for Sportsman of the year pic.twitter.com/GThfl4ZmuM
— Chris Infante (@Infante54) June 26, 2023
The Eagles got done their OTA’s and now are gearing up for training camp which begins on Tuesday, July 25 & the Eagles will have a training camp practice open to the fans on Sunday, August 6, at 7 PM from Lincoln Financial Field.