Writer: David Malandra Jr

ESPN Tim Legler says Sixers will not win a Championship with James Harden

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: We are a couple of days away from NBA Free Agency beginning on July 1 & there are some questions about the direction that the Sixers are about to be going under new head coach Nick Nurse. One of those questions is what the future holds for James Harden, he has until this Thursday to invoke his player option or become a free agent and try to get a new deal

On the Tuesday edition of ESPN First Take,  ESPN analyst Tim Legler came out and said that the Philadelphia 76ers will not win a title with James Harden

 

After hearing everything that Leglar said, it makes a lot of sense that if the Sixers were to bring back James Harden, are they even close to getting over the hump of the 2nd round of the playoffs, to be honest, I don’t think so, you can see it in the body language from Harden in the series against the Celtics where he would have 2 good games but nowhere to be found in the other 5 games & you see it wearing to Joel Embiid as he is confidence is still not the same after the mess he had to deal with Ben Simmons.

This team should be built around Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey going forward. Tyrese Maxey has something different about him as he can make more play and is very quick off the ball while James Harden like to move slowly and walk his way up the floor.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Sixers

Writer: David Malandra Jr

ESPN Tim Legler says Sixers will not win a Championship with James Harden

David Malandra Jr  •  24s
Sixers
Sixers Sign Trio of Players to Two-Way Contracts Following Conclusion of 2023 NBA Draft
Matt Gregan  •  Jun 23 2023
Sixers
2023 NBA Draft: 8 Prospects Sixers Could Target If They Move Into Second Round
Matt Gregan  •  Jun 22 2023
Sixers
Should Sixers Have Interest in Trading for Bradley Beal?
Matt Gregan  •  Jun 15 2023
Sixers
Report: Danuel House Jr. Picks Up Player Option for Next Season
Matt Gregan  •  Jun 2 2023
Sixers
Report: Sixers Hire Nick Nurse as New Head Coach
Matt Gregan  •  May 29 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Mad Dog on Sixers Coaching opening “James Harden is a Coach Killer”
David Malandra Jr  •  May 17 2023
More Sixers News