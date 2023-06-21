Fightins’ De La Cruz Extends On-Base Streak to 34-Games

Reading’s Carlos De La Cruz extended his on-base streak to 34-games on Tuesday night in the Fightins’ 7-2 win over Portland. The 34-game on-base streak is the longest in BaseballTown since 2009 and surpasses Cam Perkins 33-game streak from 2014.
De La Cruz was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of George Washington High School in New York City. The 6 ‘8, 210 lbs De La Cruz has excelled since joining the Phillies organization and has skyrocketed to No. 9 on MLB Pipeline’s organizational prospect rankings. De La Cruz was named as one of the top prospects in Phillies Spring Training this past season.
The longest on-base streak in minor-league history, 71-games, is shared by Kevin Youkils and Kevin Millar. Mookie Betts also had a 71-game on-base streak while playing for Double-A Portland; however 5-games were postseason games and did not count towards the record. De La Cruz will have an opportunity on Wednesday night to make it 35-games when the Reading Fightin Phils host the Portland SeaDogs in Reading.