Former Temple DT Signs with WWE

Former Temple University defensive tackle Kevin Robertson is forging a new path in the world of athletics. Robertson, who played at Temple from 2019-2021, was announced as one of the newest members of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on Tuesday night.
Robertson, a Maryland native, spent three-seasons on North Broad appearing in 19-games for the Owls. He registered 15-total tackles and a sack during his time in the cherry and white. Robertson was among a contingent of Owls who departed the program under former head coach Rod Carey.
He will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando under the tutelage of Matt “A-Train/Tensai” Bloom, Shawn Michaels, Fit Finlay, and Screamin’ Norman Smiley. WWE recruits make a reported $50,000 to $150,000 a year while training at the Orlando based dojo. Training for a professional wrestler can take anywhere from three-to-six months before seeing in-ring action.