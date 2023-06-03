Hey a Win! Phils Snap a 5-Game Losing Streak with 4-2 Win Over Washington

The Philadelphia Phillies miraculously survived a bullpen game on Saturday afternoon breaking their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Washington. The win moves the Phillies out of the cellar in the National League East.
The story of the day, the Phillies bullpen. The bullpen combination of Matt Strahm, Andrew Vasquez, Dylan Covey, Yunior Marte, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel combined for the win. The seven Phils’ pitchers allowed two earned runs on seven hits.
Their battery mate J.T, Realmuto had a day at the plate. Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double and what turned out to be the game winning hit, a homer in the 6th.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T2: Josh Harrison singles to LF, J.T. Realmuto scores. (PHI-1, WSH-0)
WSH B4: Keibert Ruiz singles to RF, Joey Meneses scores. (PHI-2, WSH-1)
PHI T3: Trea Turner doubles (14) to LF, Edmundo Sosa scores. (PHI-2, WSH-0)
WSH B4: CJ Adams grounds into a double play, 1B Drew Ellis to SS Turner. Dominic Smith scores. Ruiz out at 2nd, Abrams out at 1st. (PHI-2, WSH-2)
PHI T6: Realmuto homers (4) to left center field. (PHI-3, WSH-2) PHI T8: Brandon Marsh hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Bryce Harper scores. Realmuto to 2nd. (PHI-4, WSH-2)
WP: Dylan Covey (1-1, 7.71 ERA) | LP: Mackenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (8, 5.32 ERA)
TOG: 2:24 | ATT: 30,959
PHI C J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead home run in the 6th inning.
Good stuff, J.T.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/kN0wucyIOh— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2023
The Phillies and Nationals will close out their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Washington. Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies against Washington’s Trevor Wiliams. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM/EDT.