Phillies

Hey a Win! Phils Snap a 5-Game Losing Streak with 4-2 Win Over Washington

Michael Lipinski
Jun 3, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies miraculously survived a bullpen game on Saturday afternoon breaking their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Washington.  The win moves the Phillies out of the cellar in the National League East.  

The story of the day, the Phillies bullpen.  The bullpen combination of Matt Strahm, Andrew Vasquez, Dylan Covey, Yunior Marte, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel combined for the win.  The seven Phils’ pitchers allowed two earned runs on seven hits. 

Their battery mate J.T, Realmuto had a day at the plate.  Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double and what turned out to be the game winning hit, a homer in the 6th.  

 Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T2: Josh Harrison singles to LF, J.T. Realmuto scores. (PHI-1, WSH-0)

WSH B4: Keibert Ruiz singles to RF, Joey Meneses scores. (PHI-2, WSH-1)

PHI T3: Trea Turner doubles (14) to LF, Edmundo Sosa scores. (PHI-2, WSH-0)

WSH B4: CJ Adams grounds into a double play, 1B Drew Ellis to SS Turner. Dominic Smith scores. Ruiz out at 2nd, Abrams out at 1st. (PHI-2, WSH-2)

PHI T6: Realmuto homers (4) to left center field. (PHI-3, WSH-2) PHI T8: Brandon Marsh hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Bryce Harper scores. Realmuto to 2nd. (PHI-4, WSH-2)

Team123456789RHE
Phillies0110010104100
Washington Nationals000200000270

WP: Dylan Covey (1-1, 7.71 ERA) | LP: Mackenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (8, 5.32 ERA)

TOG: 2:24 | ATT: 30,959

Three Stars of the Game

  • 1st Star- Phillies Bullpen: Win, 9 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
  • 2nd Star- Phillies C J.T. Realmuto: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2B, 2 R
  • 3rd Star- Phillies DH Bryce Harper: 2-for-4, 2B, R

Play of the Game

PHI C J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead home run in the 6th inning.

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Nationals will close out their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Washington.  Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies against Washington’s Trevor Wiliams.  First pitch is set for 1:35 PM/EDT.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Hey a Win! Phils Snap a 5-Game Losing Streak with 4-2 Win Over Washington

Michael Lipinski  •  32s
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Falls Short in DC
Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Phillies
Are the Phillies “In” on Shohei Ohtani?
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 2 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the 10-Day Injured List
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 1 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 1 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Final: New York Mets Sweep the Phillies Outta Queens
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 1 2023
More Phillies News