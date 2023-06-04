Phillies

It Must Be June! Schwarber’s Two Homers, 6 RBIs Lead to a Phillies Series Victory in Washington

Michael Lipinski
Jun 4, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed five homers –two from Kyle Schwarber, two from Drew Ellis, and one from J.T. Realmuto– to eviscerate the Washington Nationals 11-3 on Sunday in Washington, DC.  

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez had his best outing of the season throwing seven innings of one run baseball.  It looked like the Ranger of old on Sunday.  

Every Phils’ starter except Trea Turner reached base in the finale.  Nick Castellanos continued his hot start going 3-for-5 with a walk and Bryce Harper added two walks and a double.  But the story of the day has to be Drew Ellis.  

Picked from the scrap heap in early April, Ellis DOUBLED his career home runs with his two homer day on Sunday.  Ellis reached base every at-bat for the Phillies and played a very solid third base. 

 Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T2: J.T. Realmuto homers (5) to CF. (PHI-1, WSH-0)

WSH B4: Stone Garrett hits a sacrifice fly to RF, Joey Meneses scores. (PHI-1, WSH-1)

PHI T5: Drew Ellis homers (1) to LF. (PHI-2, WSH-1)

PHI T6: Kyle Schwarber homers (14) to right center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Ellis scores. (PHI-5, WSH-1)

PHI T7: Marsh hits a sacrifice fly to LF. Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-6, WSH-1)

PHI T7: Ellis homers (2) to CF. Kody Clemens scores. (PHI-8, WSH-1)

PHI T9: Schwarber homers (15) to left center field. Clemons scores. Ellis scores. (PHI-11, WSH-1)

WSH B9: Ildemaro Vargas homers (2) to RF. Dominic Smith scores. (PHI-11, WSH-3)

Team123456789RHE
Phillies01001330311140
Washington Nationals0001000023101

WP: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 5.47 ERA) | LP: Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

TOG: 2:57 | ATT: 29,546

Three Stars of the Game

1st Star: Phillies LF Kyle Schwarber- 2-for-5, 2 HR, BB, 6 RBI, 2 R

2nd Star: Phillies 3B Drew Ellis- 3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 4 R

3rd Star: Phillies SP Ranger Suarez- Win, 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 

Play of the Game

PHI T6: Kyle Schwarber three-run home run extends the Phillies lead to 5-1

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies begin a six-game homestand on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.  The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the hill against Detroit’s Joey Wentz. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from South Philly.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

It Must Be June! Schwarber’s Two Homers, 6 RBIs Lead to a Phillies Series Victory in Washington

Michael Lipinski  •  9s
Phillies
Hey a Win! Phils Snap a 5-Game Losing Streak with 4-2 Win Over Washington
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Falls Short in DC
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 2 2023
Phillies
Are the Phillies “In” on Shohei Ohtani?
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 2 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the 10-Day Injured List
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 1 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 1 2023
More Phillies News