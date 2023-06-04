It Must Be June! Schwarber’s Two Homers, 6 RBIs Lead to a Phillies Series Victory in Washington

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed five homers –two from Kyle Schwarber, two from Drew Ellis, and one from J.T. Realmuto– to eviscerate the Washington Nationals 11-3 on Sunday in Washington, DC.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez had his best outing of the season throwing seven innings of one run baseball. It looked like the Ranger of old on Sunday.
Every Phils’ starter except Trea Turner reached base in the finale. Nick Castellanos continued his hot start going 3-for-5 with a walk and Bryce Harper added two walks and a double. But the story of the day has to be Drew Ellis.
Picked from the scrap heap in early April, Ellis DOUBLED his career home runs with his two homer day on Sunday. Ellis reached base every at-bat for the Phillies and played a very solid third base.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T2: J.T. Realmuto homers (5) to CF. (PHI-1, WSH-0)
WSH B4: Stone Garrett hits a sacrifice fly to RF, Joey Meneses scores. (PHI-1, WSH-1)
PHI T5: Drew Ellis homers (1) to LF. (PHI-2, WSH-1)
PHI T6: Kyle Schwarber homers (14) to right center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Ellis scores. (PHI-5, WSH-1)
PHI T7: Marsh hits a sacrifice fly to LF. Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-6, WSH-1)
PHI T7: Ellis homers (2) to CF. Kody Clemens scores. (PHI-8, WSH-1)
PHI T9: Schwarber homers (15) to left center field. Clemons scores. Ellis scores. (PHI-11, WSH-1)
WSH B9: Ildemaro Vargas homers (2) to RF. Dominic Smith scores. (PHI-11, WSH-3)
WP: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 5.47 ERA) | LP: Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA)
TOG: 2:57 | ATT: 29,546
JUNE KYLE HAS ARRIVED #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/Nlwfz1wuOu— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2023
HOLY SCHWARBOMB #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/FbzSnVm0j9— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2023
First as a Phil #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/Ow8iCNiWSJ— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2023
🗣️ HAVE A DAY DREW. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/X3eEKZtZP2— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2023
Good day on the mound for Mr. Rager pic.twitter.com/kbGFroB30A— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2023
The Phillies begin a six-game homestand on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the hill against Detroit’s Joey Wentz. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from South Philly.