Phillies

José Alvarado: Reinstated from IL

Maranda Jo Shinn
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated reliever Jose Alvarado from the 15-day injured list Friday ahead of tonight’s game against the Dodgers. He was recalled from his rehab assignment with Reading (AA), and to make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Connor Brogdon was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA).

The 28-year-old has been out of action since May 8th with left elbow inflammation. Prior to this stint, Alvarado had posted a 0.63 ERA with 5 saves in 14 appearances. He has struck out 24 batters and walked none in 14 1/3 innings.

The Phils look to defeat Los Angeles at home with a start from Ranger Suarez tonight, following a 3-2 victory last night to clinch the sweep against the Detroit Tigers.

