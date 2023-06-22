Writer: David Malandra Jr

José Martínez scores Game Tying Goal in Draw against Orlando City

Orlando: As everyone knows in any sport, it is always hard to go on the road & especially picking up the win or draw & that is what we saw on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia Union took on Orlando City from Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Union Lineup 

Late in the second half, Orlando City leading 2-1 & the Union would shock the crowd as José Martínez would score his 1st career MLS goal & with that goal, the Union would steal a point from Orlando City 

Following the game, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would open up about how the team looked after not playing a game since June 11

So what is next for the Union is that they return to game action on Saturday, June 24 as they take on Inter Miami CF from Subaru Park in Chester PA (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Topics  
