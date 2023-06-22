José Martínez scores Game Tying Goal in Draw against Orlando City

Orlando: As everyone knows in any sport, it is always hard to go on the road & especially picking up the win or draw & that is what we saw on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia Union took on Orlando City from Exploria Stadium in Orlando.Union Lineup
It's going down in Orlando tonight ⚡️📝👉 https://t.co/UJ2kLquEHv#StartingXI | #ORLvPHI | #DOOP | @MLS pic.twitter.com/eheKJNiQaA— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 21, 2023
It's going down in Orlando tonight ⚡️📝👉 https://t.co/UJ2kLquEHv#StartingXI | #ORLvPHI | #DOOP | @MLS pic.twitter.com/eheKJNiQaA
Late in the second half, Orlando City leading 2-1 & the Union would shock the crowd as José Martínez would score his 1st career MLS goal & with that goal, the Union would steal a point from Orlando City
JOSE MARTINEZ! 🤯What a stunner for his first MLS goal! #DOOP pic.twitter.com/lpREjFGNiU— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2023
JOSE MARTINEZ! 🤯What a stunner for his first MLS goal! #DOOP pic.twitter.com/lpREjFGNiU
Following the game, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would open up about how the team looked after not playing a game since June 11
Here is what I asked @PhilaUnion Coach Jim Curtin after tonight's 2-2 Draw to Orlando City #DOOP #MLS #ORLvPHI @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/erXsT0I3YK— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 22, 2023
Here is what I asked @PhilaUnion Coach Jim Curtin after tonight's 2-2 Draw to Orlando City #DOOP #MLS #ORLvPHI @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/erXsT0I3YK
So what is next for the Union is that they return to game action on Saturday, June 24 as they take on Inter Miami CF from Subaru Park in Chester PA (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).