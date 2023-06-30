MLB All-Star Game Starters: Bryce Harpers Loses in Vote Off for NL DH

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper fell short of being voted as an MLB All-Star Game starter, the league announced on Thursday afternoon. Harper lost the final vote for the NL All-Star DH spot to Los Angeles Dodgers’ DH J.D. Martinez.
Your starting designated hitter for the NL, J.D. Martinez! pic.twitter.com/54ewjrIiOb
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 29, 2023
It was an uphill battle for Harper who missed the first quarter of the season recovering from off-season Tommy John surgery. Since returning to the lineup, the Phillies’ slugger is slashing .278/.380/.383 with 3 HRs, 10 2Bs, and 20 RBIs over 48-games. Noticeably absent from Harper’s stat line are the power numbers which is leaving him visibly frustrated at-times.
There’s still an outside chance for Harper to join the 2023 NL All-Star roster, however. Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson will manage the National League All-Stars leaving open an opportunity for the former NL MVP to make his 8th All-Star Game appearance.
Reserve rosters will be unveiled alongside the pitchers for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 PM/EDT on ESPN.
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. First pitch is set for 8:00 PM/EDT with the game telecast on FOX Sports.