Phillies

MLB All-Star Game Starters: Bryce Harpers Loses in Vote Off for NL DH

Michael Lipinski
May 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts on home plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper fell short of being voted as an MLB All-Star Game starter, the league announced on Thursday afternoon.  Harper lost the final vote for the NL All-Star DH spot to Los Angeles Dodgers’ DH J.D. Martinez.

It was an uphill battle for Harper who missed the first quarter of the season recovering from off-season Tommy John surgery.  Since returning to the lineup, the Phillies’ slugger is slashing .278/.380/.383 with 3 HRs, 10 2Bs, and 20 RBIs over 48-games.  Noticeably absent from Harper’s stat line are the power numbers which is leaving him visibly frustrated at-times. 

There’s still an outside chance for Harper to join the 2023 NL All-Star roster, however.  Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson will manage the National League All-Stars leaving open an opportunity for the former NL MVP to make his 8th All-Star Game appearance.  

Reserve rosters will be unveiled alongside the pitchers for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 PM/EDT on ESPN. 

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.  First pitch is set for 8:00 PM/EDT with the game telecast on FOX Sports. 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Leadoff Schwarbomb Leads Phillies to a 3-1 Victory Over the Cubs

Michael Lipinski  •  11min
Phillies
MLB All-Star Game Starters: Bryce Harpers Loses in Vote Off for NL DH
Michael Lipinski  •  42min
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Phils Crush Three Homers in 8-5 Win over Chicago Cubs
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Phillies
Jose F Moreno- The Philadelphia Inquirer
Phillies Injury News: Rule 5 Draft Pick Noah Song to Begin Rehab Assignment
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Jun 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Brandon Marsh Homers Twice in Phillies 5-1 Win
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Today: JT Realmuto OUT vs. Chicago Cubs
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Two Prospects Added to 2023 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
More Phillies News