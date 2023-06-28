Phillies

Noah Song to Begin Rehab Assignment Tonight

Maranda Jo Shinn
Jose F Moreno- The Philadelphia Inquirer

Former Navy pitcher Noah Song is beginning his rehab stint in Single-A Clearwater tonight. Earlier this week, Rob Thomson announced he wouldn’t begin the assignment until Friday, but it appears the slate has changed. The Phils will have 30 days to place Song on the 26-man roster once the rehab assignment begins.

Phillies shocked the Red Sox back in December 2022 when they chose Song as a Rule 5 Draft pick, as he had not pitched competitively since 2019 due to his commitment with the Navy. Despite this, the hurler showed intense promise with Class A Lowell in 2019, posting a 1.66 ERA in just 17 innings. The Navy accepted Song’s request earlier this year and placed him on selective reserves, making his baseball career possible.

Rule 5 Draft picks must remain on a team’s active roster the entire season, otherwise they must be placed on outright waivers. Song, being on the injured list since March, will need to be active for 90 days before he loses Rule 5 status, meaning that he must be on the active roster this year AND next. While his velocity is no where near that of what it was in 2019, the young stud is showing promise in Clearwater.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Jose F Moreno- The Philadelphia Inquirer

Noah Song to Begin Rehab Assignment Tonight

Maranda Jo Shinn  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Brandon Marsh Homers Twice in Phillies 5-1 Win
Michael Lipinski  •  14h
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Today: JT Realmuto OUT vs. Chicago Cubs
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Two Prospects Added to 2023 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Today: Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm in vs. New York Mets Kodai Senga
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 23 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Official for 2024 MLB London Series
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 23 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Bryce Harper Advances in 2023 MLB All-Star Game Voting
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 23 2023
More Phillies News