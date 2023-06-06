Nola, Turner Tame the Tigers for Third Straight Win

Aaron Nola flirted with a no-hitter and Trea Turner crushed two home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies tamed the Detroit Tigers. 8-3, on Monday night in South Philly.
Where to begin?!
Nola was exceptional on Monday night. The much-maligned Phillies starter took a no-hitter into the 7th before giving up a 3-run homer to former Phillie Nick Maton. Nola only allowed one hit while walking three and striking out twelve. The Phillies bullpen combo of Seranthony Dominguez and Andrew Vasquez each threw a scoreless inning to cap off the night.
Now, on to the offensive side of the ledger.
Trea Turner went 4-for-5 with two homers –including one that made it into the upper deck in left field–three RBIs, and three runs scored. In fact, the Phils’ 2-3-4-5 hitters –Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Turner, and J.T. Realmuto– went 9-for-18 with two homers, two doubles, seven RBIs, and six runs scored.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Trea Turner singles to LF, Kyle Schwarber scores. (PHI-1, DET-0)
PHI B2: Nick Castellanos doubles (20) to LF, Dalton Guthrie scores. (PHI-2, DET-0)
PHI B3: Turner homers (6) to left center field. (PHI-3, DET-0)
PHI B5: Bryce Harper singles to LF, Castellanos scores. (PHI-4, DET-0)
PHI B5: Turner homers (7) to LF. (PHI-5, DET-0)
DET T7: Nick Maton homers (6) to RF, Javier Baez scores. (PHI-5, DET-3)
PHI B7: J.T. Realmuto doubles (16) to CF, Harper scores. Turner scores. (PHI-7, DET-3)
PHI B7: Edmundo Sosa singles to CF, Realmuto scores. (PHI-8, DET-3)
WP: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA) | LP: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.49 ERA)
TOG: 2:47 | ATT: 33,196
Trea Turner crushes a home run into the first row of Harry the K’s in left field to extend the Phillies lead to 5-0.
Former Phillie Nick Maton ends Aaron Nola’s no-hit bid and shutout with a second deck, 3-run home run.
The Phillies will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Tuesday evening in the second game of this three-game series. Taijuan Walker will start for the Phillies against a likely bullpen game for the Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.