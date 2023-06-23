Penn State

Penn State Basketball Sees Andrew Funk Join NBA Summer League Following Historic Night

Paul Bowman
Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State men’s basketball program made some history Thursday night when both Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy found NBA teams calling their names in the second round of the NBA draft.

One player that didn’t wind up getting drafted was Andrew Funk, whose 8-10 night from the three-point line on March 16 powered the Nittany Lions to a dominant victory over Texas A&M in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Of course, the NBA loves shooting and a performance like that may have put Funk on teams’ radars, even if not as a potential draft pick.

On Friday, it was reported that Funk will be joining the Denver Nuggets for a shot in the summer league.

Of course, this means Funk has a way to go to crack an NBA roster, but he’s got the chance to do so.

He may well have some comfortability on that team, too, considering Denver is who selected Jalen Pickett. The teammates could team up during the summer league.

Former Penn State Basketball player Calvin Booth, who is the GM of the Nuggets, will now get a chance to better evaluate a pair of players from his alma matter and see if he thinks they’ll be able to contribute to an NBA rotation that just won a championship.

Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
