Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Nittany Lions Secure De’Andre Cook Ahead Of Potential Big Day

On Friday, the Penn State Football 2024 recruiting class secured a commitment from just their second defensive lineman.
De’Andre Cook, the fifth-highest rated recruit out of DC this cycle, moved his commitment date up last week and officially made the decision to attend Penn State.
BREAKING: Penn State earns a commitment from 3-star De’Andre Cook, the second DL of its 2024 class.
He held offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and others
— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) June 30, 2023
A three-star prospect, Cook had Oklahoma, Rutgers, North Carolina and Boston College as his other top schools.
He told reporters that he immediately knew Penn State was where he wanted to be as soon as he took his first visit to campus.
Cook could be just the start of a big holiday weekend for the Nittany Lions. He was one of several prospects that included Penn State in their top schools and had set a commitment date for July 1 prior to his moving it up a day.
Cook becomes the 2024 class’ 21st commitment.
What’s Next – Upcoming Commitments To Watch
July 1 could be a huge day for Penn State.
Among those announcing their commitments on that day are:
Four-star athlete/receiver Jaylan Hornsby. He is the sixth-ranked prospect from New Jersey in the 2024 class. His other top school is Texas A&M. He is considered a slight A&M lean right now.
BREAKING: C/O 2024, 4🌟 Wide Receiver Jaylan Hornsby (@856_JayHorns) is down to Texas A&M & Penn State!
The 6’2, 200 lb WR from Camden, NJ is currently Top 50 at his position (#376 NATL, #5 New Jersey) per On3
Who will it be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yvIq2F6FzK
— JGP (@jgpvisuals) June 16, 2023
Deyvid Palepale, a three-star defensive lineman and the 20th ranked prospect in Pennsylvania. His other top schools are two B1G (or at least, soon to be) opponents – USC and Michigan. He is considered a Trojan lean,
where to?????? pic.twitter.com/TbORoHNw8w
— Deyvid Palepale (@deyvid_palepale) June 13, 2023
Some other upcoming commitments to watch for the program include four-star edge/athlete Mylachi Williams, the seventh ranked player in PA in 2024 and the 25th ranked edge. He is set to commit on July 8th and although he hasn’t released a top school’s list, he is set to announce on July 8.
I will be announcing my commitment July 8th! @Rivals @RivalsFriedman
— Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) June 25, 2023
Also of Note is former Michigan State commit, receiver Nicholas Marsh. He decommitted and will be announcing his new decision on July 7.
Marsh is a four-star player and the third overall from Michigan this recruiting cycle. A top-100 player in the class, Marsh is set to decide between the Nittany Lions and other top schools Oregon, Michigan State, Kansas and Pitt. He is currently considered a Penn State lean.
Tune in! pic.twitter.com/u6KNDXpUyk
— Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh (@NickMarsh_11) June 20, 2023
Jaylen Harvey, another four-star Edge and the 10th ranked player in Maryland in 2024, was set to decide on July 4 but has pushed that back to an unspecified time. He is currently a Penn State lean but has Tennessee, Maryland, Florida and USC as his other top schools.
dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/uPucsbC8r0
— Jaylen harvey (@JaylenHarvey_) June 19, 2023
Other Recent Recruiting News:
Another name of note for Penn State fans will be a recent UCF decommit.
Sincere Edwards, a three-star defensive lineman out of Florida, had been committed to the Knights but chose to re-open his recruitment a little over a week ago.
At that time, he also dropped a top five that Penn State found themselves among. His other top schools were UCF, USF, Maryland and Pitt.
Respect my decision #AG2G pic.twitter.com/dJRI6Z0Y5Z
— 4⭐️ Sincere Edwards (@SincereEdwards0) June 21, 2023
Defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham has become a name to watch, as well.
He is a top-250 player in the 2024 class and is a four-star prospect out of Florida.
Following his visit on June 18, he has had Penn State at the top of his list – though no official top schools list or commitment date has been released.
Penn State Family Run This 🆙 #WeAre #PennState #NittanyLions https://t.co/BMKhlpzn15 pic.twitter.com/x4n540J00H
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) June 20, 2023
Finally, Benedict Umeh, a top-100 player in the class and the top overall in Connecticut was onsite with Cunningham during his visit.
The defensive lineman is a Nigeran-born player who lived in Toronto before transferring to a school in the states.
Cunningham and Umeh seem to have hit it off and both have the Blue and White in their top schools, but Umeh was also impressed by his recent Stanford visit so the Nittany Lions will have to try and fight them off for Umeh’s commitment.
Had the best time on my official visit at Penn State this weekend! Thanks to everybody @PennStateFball for their hospitality towards me and my family, especially @coachjfranklin, @ZemaitisTouch_, @DBarnes_18, @CoachCollins46, and @djbryant13 🤞🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/M0iF2NSXUi
— Benedict Umeh 🇳🇬 (@benedict_umeh) June 18, 2023
