Flyers

Flyers News: Oliver Bonk Selected 22nd Overall

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk puts on his sweater after being selected with the twenty second pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When the Flyers were back on the clock with the 22nd overall pick, there were plenty of options on the board. Majority were forwards. The Flyers opted to bolster their blue line with a shutdown, right-handed option.

With the 22nd overall pick, the Flyers selected defenseman Oliver Bonk.

Bonk played in the OHL with the London Knights, scoring 10 goals and 40 points in 67 games. The 6’1”, 176-pound blueliner can be reliable in the defensive zone.

This pick, countering the decision to go with a forward in the Top 10 in each of the last two drafts, is designed to address the defensive core. Bonk has all the tools of an NHL defenseman, particularly one that can provide the consistency in the defensive zone that the team needs.

More to come on this selection, as well as a breakdown of Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick. That concludes the first round for the Flyers. The team has eight picks on Day 2, their next coming at 87th overall in the third round.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Oliver Bonk puts on his sweater after being selected with the twenty second pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.

Flyers News: Oliver Bonk Selected 22nd Overall

Kevin Durso  •  31s
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov puts on his hat after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Flyers News: Matvei Michkov Selected 7th Overall
Kevin Durso  •  2h
Flyers
Flyers GM Danny Briere
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 NHL Draft: Trade Up, Trade Down, Stay Put?
Kevin Durso  •  11h
Flyers
Flyers Draft Picks 7th 22nd
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 NHL Draft: Recent Picks at 7 and 22
Kevin Durso  •  13h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 NHL Draft: 1st-Round Targets
Kevin Durso  •  14h
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Flyers News: Hayes Traded to Blues
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 27 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) waits off the ice to be introduced as the star of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Rumors: Trades Remain in Holding Pattern
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 26 2023
More Flyers News