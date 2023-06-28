Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers 2023 NHL Draft: Recent Picks at 7 and 22

Kevin Durso
On the first night of the NHL Draft, 32 players will have their names called to join the ranks of the NHL within an organization’s system. At the start of the day, the Flyers have two of those selections, seventh and 22nd overall.

Before the newest draft picks are made, here’s a look at some of the recent first-round picks at seventh and 22nd overall.

Recent Picks at 7th Overall

You don’t have to look too far into the past to find the last time the Flyers had the seventh overall pick. They just traded him this offseason. In 2015, the Flyers selected defenseman Ivan Provorov with the seventh overall pick.

The Flyers have picked seventh overall three other times. In 1992, they selected Ryan Sittler, a forward who ultimately never made it past the AHL. In 1978, they selected Ken Linseman. In 1972, they selected Bill Barber.

Other recent picks at seventh overall include Dylan Cozens (2019), Quinn Hughes (2018), Clayton Keller (2016), Darnell Nurse (2013), Matt Dumba (2012), Mark Scheifele (2011), Nazem Kadri (2009), Jake Voracek (2007), Kyle Okposo (2006), and Ryan Suter (2003).

Recent Picks at 22nd Overall

Once again, the Flyers most recent 22nd overall pick is in recent memory. In 2016, the Flyers drafted German Rubtsov with the 22nd overall pick. He played a total of four NHL games before ultimately being included in a trade last season with another former 22nd overall pick, Claude Giroux.

The Flyers have had the 22nd overall pick five other times. In 1979, they selected defenseman Blake Wesley. In 1984, they selected another defenseman, Greg Smyth. In 1998, the Flyers selected Simon Gagne at 22nd overall. They have also taken two goalies with the 22nd overall pick. Brian Boucher in 1995 and Maxime Ouellet in 1999.

Other recent picks at 22nd overall include K’Andre Miller (2018), Kailer Yamamoto (2017), Ilya Samsonov (2015), Kasperi Kapanen (2014), Olli Maatta (2012), Jordan Eberle (2008), and Max Pacioretty (2007). Other notable 22nd overall picks include Rick Kehoe in 1971, Bryan Trottier in 1974, Adam Graves in 1986, and Adam Foote in 1989. 

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
