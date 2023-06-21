Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 7th Overall Pick

Do you want the good news, or the bad news first?
Let’s get this out of the way and start with the bad news. The Philadelphia Flyers did not win the draft lottery, therefore missing the chance on both Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, the top two prospects in this year’s NHL Draft. The good news? They stay put at seventh overall and did not see any team behind them jump ahead, including the division rival Washington Capitals, picking eighth overall.
Before reviewing the options for Philadelphia, we need to understand the team’s biggest needs first. Last year, they drafted Cutter Gauthier fifth overall. Although, most fans wanted the orange and black to take stud defenseman David Jiricek, who went sixth overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets, they opted for the strong winger they view as a future center.
Gauthier is a very solid pick, but he is not a natural-born center. This draft is full of centers, or at least players who can play both center and wing. In 2021, the Flyers didn’t have a first-round pick, included as part of the Rasmus Ristolainen trade, drafted Tyson Foerster in 2020, and drafted Cam York in 2019.
They could certainly go best player available which one can argue the best defensive prospect in the draft in David Reinbacher. The biggest need for Philadelphia are goal scorers and playmakers. The 2023 NHL Draft is the draft to replenish those needs in the first few rounds alone.
Here are the best options for the Flyers with the seventh overall pick.
Michkov is going to be the most popular, but nerve-wracking option available. He is a top-three talent in this draft class, however due to his contract in Russia with SKA St. Petersberg he will remain there until 2025-26. Is the seventh overall pick worth a player who may not even arrive to the United States for another three to four years worth it?
Excluding his contract, there is also the unfortunate political side of everything that could be the reason to pass on in this draft. There could be an eerie similar situation with Michkov that had happened to former Flyers draft pick, Ivan Fedetov, back in the fall. Fedetov, who was supposed to arrive in North America, had been detained by Russian military officials and sentenced to serve one year in the military. It’s an extremely difficult choice to make, and most fans would more than likely be beside themselves if their prized seventh overall pick never played in the NHL for Philadelphia.
Despite being a smaller player at 5’11″ and 181 lbs, Leonard has a lot to his game that would make him an attractive pick for Philadelphia. He is a shoot first, goal scoring winger, who can play some center potentially. Thankfully there isn’t much for him to improve on other than his stick handling/puck control, and sometimes watches the puck too much.
With the lot of Cam Atkinson, Wade Allison, Bobby Brink, Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett, Gauthier, and Foerster, Leonard would add even more firepower to that lineup, as he scored 11 goals and 9 assists in just 17 games for the U.S. National Development Team, and bring some much needed tenacity in the lineup.
An added bonus for Leonard is that he is expected to be linemates with Gauthier for Boston College this upcoming season. Gauthier himself had announced he was returning for his sophomore year, and what better way to return than be in the same NHL system as your linemate?
At first glance, Dvorský’s stats might not stand out, but when you take a closer look at his game without the puck, that is what will turn heads. He is one of the younger prospects in the 2023 draft, but a two-way center who plays a 200-foot game and has an elite shot? Sign me up.
There, of course, is going to be something that almost every player needs to work on, including Dvorský. Dvorský needs to work on his first step, skating in general, and shot selection. Currently, he is playing at a professional level in Sweden and it might not seem like much, but he is generating offense.
In 38 games played, Dvorský has scored six goals and eight assists. It may not seem that strong, but keep in mind he is only 17 years old.
The 6’1″, 201-pound center is the ideal pick for Philadelphia, as they desperately need an impact player for their top six. It seems that Kevin Hayes is on his way out, and a majority of their top prospects are wingers or defenseman. Excluding Gauthier, the next best natural center in the Flyers prospect pool is Elliot Desnoyers.
This pick screams former Flyer and newly-appointed GM Danny Briere. A small, playmaking center who can also light the lamp. Benson, at just 5’9″ and 163 pounds, isn’t the fastest nor biggest player, but he lets his playing do the talking.
He has been more and more comfortable since making his debut in the WHL with the Winnipeg Ice in 2020-21. His goal totals have increased dramatically since his rookie year. After scoring 10 goals in 2020, Benson scored 25 in 2021, and 36 this past season. He is one of the best playmakers in the draft, another need for this struggling franchise. His puck skills are next level, and has a similar style to Zach Hyman.
Last but not least is the possibility that the Flyers trade the seventh overall pick. It’s unlikely, but rumors circling suggested that Briere would like to be aggressive in the draft this year. Could that mean trading the seventh overall pick? If so, are the Flyers looking to trade into the top five?
Who would you like to see in the newly worn orange and black jerseys come June 28th? Since learning their draft lottery fate, the Flyers have also acquired an additional first-round pick at 22nd overall. Tomorrow, we’ll look at some possibilities for that pick.
After that, up next in this four-part series is the 2023 NHL Free Agent Frenzy and who the Flyers should keep an eye on in July, along with what it means for the 2023-24 franchise.