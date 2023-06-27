Flyers

Flyers News: Hayes Traded to Blues

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The trade involving Kevin Hayes to St. Louis is finally complete. But it is far from the original blockbuster framework that was initially reported.

Hayes heads to the Blues in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The Flyers are retaining half of the salary on Hayes’ contract, which has three years remaining at $7.14 million AAV.

The return in any deal for Hayes alone was going to be underwhelming. The Flyers lacked leverage in a trade without adding a sweetener. Once the framework of the reported deal fell through, with Torey Krug opting to exercise his no-move clause in his contract, the inclusion of Travis Sanheim in the deal was no longer in play. That also took the potential first-round pick from the Blues out of play as well.

Hayes played four seasons with the Flyers. In 253 career games, he scored 63 goals and 157 points. He had 18 goals and 54 points in 81 games last season and was named an All-Star.

In addition to Hayes, the Flyers are still awaiting a resolution to the pending Tony DeAngelo trade with Carolina. According to language in the league CBA, that trade cannot be finalized until July 8, one year following the initial trade of DeAngelo to Philadelphia.

The Flyers are also reportedly still exploring potential options for other moves, including Sanheim and Scott Laughton

More to come as the NHL Draft approaches and the Flyers continue to be hard at work shaping the roster for the future.

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers News: Hayes Traded to Blues

Kevin Durso  •  10min
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) waits off the ice to be introduced as the star of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Rumors: Trades Remain in Holding Pattern
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 26 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #184 – Distraction Season
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 26 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) celebrates with defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) and left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Rumors: Hayes, DeAngelo Trades in Works?
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 25 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 22nd Overall Pick
Jeff Quake  •  Jun 22 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 7th Overall Pick
Jeff Quake  •  Jun 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers Unveil New Jerseys for 2023-24 Season
Kevin Durso  •  Jun 20 2023
More Flyers News