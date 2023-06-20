Flyers Unveil New Jerseys for 2023-24 Season

Part of the “new era” of the Philadelphia Flyers will be a new uniform. There were rumors that a change was coming from the previous uniform, modeled after that of the 1970s.
The Flyers officially unveiled the new uniforms on Tuesday, which will debut in the 2023-24 season.
The new uniforms are meant to continue to usher in the “New Era of Orange,” which immediately goes back to some of the roots of Flyers uniforms past. Burnt orange, the iconic shade from the uniforms of the 1980s and 1990s, makes it return as the primary color on both the home and road uniforms.
“This New Era of Orange is all about honoring our franchise’s storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history,” Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO and Governor of the Flyers Dan Hilferty said in a statement. “These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design. And there’s no better company than Independence Blue Cross to be our first jersey patch partner! It is an organization that has meant so much to me personally and the entire Philadelphia region.”
“These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers history,” Flyers President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor Keith Jones said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild – it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward.”
The home and road uniforms differ from those uniforms from a previous era in a couple of ways. The black piping line between the shoulders and body of the jersey is not part of the new uniform. The numbers on the sleeves will go back to a single-color design, a nod to the original uniforms of 1967 to 1970. Unlike the jerseys of the 1980s and 1990s, the contrasting-colored nameplate will also be a part of the uniforms.
In addition to new home and road uniforms, the team will also have the previous alternate uniform, replicating what the team wore in the 2017 Stadium Series, as one of their uniform options.
Another main difference is in line with a decision many NHL teams have made recently, the addition of a home jersey “partner patch.” Independence Blue Cross will sponsor the Flyers home uniforms, both primary and alternate, through a multi-year deal.
The new jerseys will be available for sale for fans at a future date.