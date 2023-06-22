Philadelphia Flyers 2023 Offseason – NHL Draft – 22nd Overall Pick

A few weeks ago, many fans were gearing up for the Flyers‘ second Top-10 draft pick in consecutive seasons, selecting seventh overall after the draft lottery. When, surprise! Danny Briere‘s first trade as Flyers GM produced a second first-round pick at 22nd overall.
After a blockbuster three-way deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings, the Flyers managed to move back into the first round of the draft. Yesterday, we reviewed the Flyers options with the seventh overall pick. Today, we discuss their options that could still be available at 22nd overall.
Being a strong power forward, Stramel was a very popular prospect at the combine, as he spoke with 25 teams including the Flyers. The 6’3″, 216-pound center is difficult to knock off the puck and would bring a lot to special teams.
Offensively, he maintains a quick shot, while defensively he can disrupt the shooting and passing lanes. Stramel does need to work on his skating as he lacks that explosive first step most first-round prospects have. He would certainly be an intriguing pick at 22nd, but nonetheless a good option for the Flyers as they lack in center depth.
Although not Zach Benson, Brindley could be the smaller center that the Flyers are interested in. According to Sportsology’s Russ Cohen, Philadelphia also interviewed Brindley during the NHL Combine.
The Michigan Wolverine would be an excellent get for the orange and black as he excels in several areas including his skating, defensive skills, and a persistent forechecker. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but with Brindley, he won’t have to work on much, except gaining some extra muscle to make sure he doesn’t get tossed around easily.
Rated as a top prospect in the OHL, Musty is a shoot-first winger with a strong ability to finish. Musty’s ability to rip a wrist shot or blast a one-timer is one of the better shots available.
Besides his shot, the Sudbury Wolves forward has phenomenal vision and hockey IQ. Some areas of improvement include his skating, consistency, and compete level. If Musty stays in the play, he’ll do just fine.
A high end IQ winger with a strong ability to drive to the net, and an overall solid playmaker with elite stickhandling. The parts of Perron’s game that he needs to improve is adding speed, winning more puck battles, and of course adding more weight and muscle, as he is only 5’9″, 165 pounds.
Overall, Perron is a very solid player who has the potential to be a Swiss army knife. Put him in multiple roles and he can succeed.
An elite winger who has the offensive ability that Philadelphia needs. Perreault’s draft rankings have risen since appearing in the U18s for USA. While on the USNDT junior team, Perreault registered 19 goals and 45 points in just 23 games played this year.
The 5’11″, 165-pound right winger would go on to score a recor- breaking 53 goals, 79 assists, and 132 points total in 63 games for the US National U18 team. He is another player who needs to work on his skating, especially a first step. Once he gets moving, he has decent speed.
The other part of his game that needs improvement is his defensive ability. As a strong winger, Perreault needs to add that two-way ability to his game to make him a more effective winger, which is why he’ll drop some in the draft.