Flyers Hire Patrick Sharp as Special Advisor of Hockey Operations

Another day, another change in the Flyers organization. This time, it involves the addition of a new member of the front office, one that is certainly a familiar face.
The Flyers announced on Tuesday that they have hired Patrick Sharp as a Special Advisor to Hockey Operations.
“In adding Patrick Sharp to our group, we are gaining an individual who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels,” President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones said in a statement. “Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker. He will be a vital component as we continue to build the foundation of the Philadelphia Flyers.”
“I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey operations team,” GM Danny Briere said in a statement. “Patrick is a well-established veteran on-and-off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects.”
Sharp will report directly to Briere and “will be involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations department with a strong focus on the player development with Flyers prospects.”
Sharp, 41, was originally drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2001 NHL Draft with the 95th overall pick. Sharp played 66 career games with the Flyers from 2002-03 to 2005-06, scoring 10 goals and 15 points.
Sharp was traded on Dec. 5, 2005 to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with Eric Meloche, for a 2006 third-round pick – which was later traded to Montreal – and Matt Ellison. Ellison played in just seven games with the Flyers and recorded only one assist.
Sharp, meanwhile, went on to have a solid career in Chicago, scoring 249 goals and 532 points in 749 games. He also played 117 playoff games with Chicago, scoring 40 goals and 78 points while helping the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015.
He also spent two seasons with the Dallas Stars, scoring 28 goals and 73 points in 124 games, before returning to Chicago for one final season in 2017-18. He retired following that season and has since had a successful broadcasting career nationally on NBC Sports and locally with the Blackhawks. He was also an Advisor to the Coaching Staff with the University of Vermont since September 2021.