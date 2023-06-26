Flyers Rumors: Trades Remain in Holding Pattern

Saturday appeared to set the groundwork for a pair of potential trades for the Flyers, both of which gradually evolved into the evening hours. Any resolution would have to wait until Sunday at best.
As of Monday morning, both trades have not been formally completed by the Flyers and remain in a holding pattern.
The potential trade that would send Kevin Hayes along with Travis Sanheim to St. Louis is being held up by the inclusion of Torey Krug in the deal to Philadelphia. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported early on Sunday that Krug was “leaning toward not waiving” his no-move clause, but that things could change in the next day or so.
In the event that the Krug were to veto the trade, the Flyers would still have a trade partner for Hayes, but it would reduce the return value of the trade to essentially a salary dump, per Anthony DiMarco of The Fourth Period.
There is still a possibility that sending Sanheim to St. Louis could happen. In addition to keeping the potential framework of the St. Louis deal open and fluid, there were reports that Toronto and Winnipeg could be potential landing spots for Sanheim.
As for a potential trade sending Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina, there was a reported snag in the deal early on Sunday morning, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN. Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad later reported that the snag had been ironed out and that the prospect coming to the Flyers in return would be a center.
Still, as of Sunday night, no trade had been announced, despite seemingly all of the pieces of that trade being in place.
LeBrun reported on Monday morning that the reason why could be language in the CBA that prevents a player returning to his former team within a year of being traded with salary retained. Both teams will be discussing with the league while in Nashville for the NHL Draft this week, but there is the possibility that, despite the trade being agreed upon, the league will hold it up until July 9, nearly two more weeks away. A lot can change in that time as well.
There is still time for both trades to evolve. The Flyers clear focus at the moment is on draft capital in this year’s draft, whether potentially getting back into the first round or acquiring a second-round pick. With the NHL Draft still more than 48 hours away, expect GM Danny Briere to be hard at work trying to make more happen before time runs out.