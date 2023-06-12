Valerie Camillo Leaving Flyers, Comcast-Spectacor

There was some big Flyers news on Monday, but it wasn’t about the future of the team on the ice or another player being moved by the new front office. This was a change at the very top.
One month to the day after the team held a press conference announcing a “New Era of Orange,” reports have been confirmed that Valerie Camillo, the President and CEO of Comcast Spectacor Sports and Entertainment, will be leaving the company effective July 1. Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad was the first to report.
Camillo has been with the Flyers organization for the last five years, serving as President of Business Operations for the Flyers prior to her most recent promotion in September 2022. At that time, there was speculation that she could be replacing Dave Scott as the Governor of the Flyers.
Some further changes have come to Comcast Spectacor since then. Dan Hilferty was hired in February and quickly rose to become the successor to Scott. Both Hilferty and Camillo were representatives of the business side of operations at the introductory press conference with new President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere, along with head coach John Tortorella.
The group of five was presented as the leadership group going forward, constructing a plan to return the Flyers to their previous stature in the hockey world. Just one month in, that leadership group will now undergo a significant change.
There is no report on the reasoning behind the change, though it doesn’t sound as though this change was made by Hilferty or Comcast Spectacor. Hilferty has regularly been complementary of Camillo’s contributions to the Flyers. Crossing Broad also obtained an email sent from Hilferty to Comcast Spectacor employees that featured language that suggests the same.
“As one of our senior leaders, Valerie has helped successfully drive many of our businesses forward. Since joining the company just a few months ago, I have been excited about her work on transforming the Wells Fargo Center into a new, state-of-the-art arena, as well as by the business development opportunities for the Philadelphia Flyer, Philadelphia Wings, and Maine Mariners.
“As Valerie departs, her leadership team will continue to work in collaboration with me. Additionally, with our recent hiring of Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and Danny Briere as General Manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, I’m energized by the leadership team we have in place on the Hockey side of our company.”
Hilferty opened the email with the announcement that Camillo “has decided to leave” Comcast Spectacor.
Regardless of the reason behind the decision, it continues an overhaul of the Flyers at nearly every level. The new front office has already made impact moves, starting with the trade of Ivan Provorov last week and rumors of much more possible in the offseason. The Flyers announced several changes to the team’s development staff a couple of weeks ago. Hilferty’s entrance into the Flyers brass with Scott’s impending retirement marked another change, announced a few months earlier.
Now Camillo departs as well, continuing wholesale changes around the organization.