Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the hill against his former team on Thursday afternoon in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep to the New York Mets.  

First pitch is set for 7:10 PM from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  

When: Thursday, June 1

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NYC

First Pitch: 1:10 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Taijaun Walker (4-2, 5.57 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/26 at ATL- 6.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

NYM: Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.54 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/26 at COL- 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 1 HR

Now Batting

