Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the hill against his former team on Thursday afternoon in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep to the New York Mets.
First pitch is set for 7:10 PM from Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
When: Thursday, June 1
Where: Citi Field, Queens, NYC
First Pitch: 1:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Taijaun Walker (4-2, 5.57 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/26 at ATL- 6.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
NYM: Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.54 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/26 at COL- 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 1 HR
Thursday afternoon lineup. #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork 📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/PzlIRdSq5n— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 1, 2023
Day baseball. #LGM🆚 Philadelphia💪 @Max_Scherzer📺 @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork📻 @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/2HcbGyacnc— New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2023
