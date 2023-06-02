Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies limp into the District of Columbia to take on the Washington Nationals in a battle for the bottom of the National League East.
The Phillies enter the three-game series fresh off a demoralizing three-game sweep by the hated New York Mets. The Mets outscored the Phillies 10-3 in the three-games including a shutout in game one of the series where the Phillies failed to have a runner reach second base.
The last place Nationals lost two-of-three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA. The Nationals have actually been playing better over the past ten games posting a .500 record in that span.
The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler to break the latest four-game losing streak. Wheeler was stellar in his last outing throwing eight scoreless innings and striking out twelve in Atlanta. The Phils ace may have to do it on his own, the Fightins’ offense has been struggling over the past 30-days batting a meager .237 with 209 strikeouts.
Washington will counter with 25-year-old Josiah Gray. Gray is 4-5 on the season with a 2.77 ERA but has only pitched beyond the sixth inning twice this year. The righty is averaging an incredible 4.5 BB/9 on the season and walked six two starts ago against Detroit.
First pitch is set for 7:05 PM from Nationals Park in Washington, DC.
When: Friday, June 2
Where: Nationals Park, Washington, DC
First Pitch: 7:05 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBC10-WCAU with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/27 at ATL- 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 KWSH: Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/27 at KCR- 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Lineup TBD