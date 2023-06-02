Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies limp into the District of Columbia to take on the Washington Nationals in a battle for the bottom of the National League East.  

The Phillies enter the three-game series fresh off a demoralizing three-game sweep by the hated New York Mets.  The Mets outscored the Phillies 10-3 in the three-games including a shutout in game one of the series where the Phillies failed to have a runner reach second base.  

The last place Nationals lost two-of-three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA.  The Nationals have actually been playing better over the past ten games posting a .500 record in that span.  

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler to break the latest four-game losing streak.  Wheeler was stellar in his last outing throwing eight scoreless innings and striking out twelve in Atlanta.  The Phils ace may have to do it on his own, the Fightins’ offense has been struggling over the past 30-days batting a meager .237 with 209 strikeouts.  

Washington will counter with 25-year-old Josiah Gray.  Gray is 4-5 on the season with a 2.77 ERA but has only pitched beyond the sixth inning twice this year.  The righty is averaging an incredible 4.5 BB/9 on the season and walked six two starts ago against Detroit.   

First pitch is set for 7:05 PM from Nationals Park in Washington, DC.  

When: Friday, June 2

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

First Pitch: 7:05 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC10-WCAU with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/27 at ATL- 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K
WSH: Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/27 at KCR- 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

Now Batting

Lineup TBD

Lineup TBD

Stats for Youse!

  • Kyle Schwarber has faced Josiah Gray the most, 12 plate appearances. Schwarber is 4-for-10 with 2 HRs, 2B, 2 RBI, and 2 BB.
  • Trea Turner has the best average of Phillies regulars against Gray. Turner is 3-for-5 with a HR, 2B, and 2 RBI.
  • In addition to Schwarber and Turner, the following Phillies have Josiah Gray in their homerun book: Bryce Harper (1), J.T. Realmuto (1), Nick Castellanos (1), and Brandon Marsh (1).
  • Speaking of Turner and Harper, the duo will be facing their former ballclub.
    • Harper’s career slash line against the Nats is .306/.451/.570 with 13 HRs and 32 RBIs in 54-games.
    • Turner has faced the Nats six times since being traded from DC and is hitting .348 with a homer, 5 RBI, and 3 2Bs against his former team.
  • Zack Wheeler has dominated Washington in his last five outing against the Nats. Wheeler is 4-1 with a 3.34 ERA with 24 Ks in 32.1 innings.
  • Wheeler is 7-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 14-starts at Nationals Park.
  • The Nationals enter the game 16-20 this season against right handers and 5-8 against the NL East.
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Are the Phillies “In” on Shohei Ohtani?

Michael Lipinski  •  16min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  46min
Phillies
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the 10-Day Injured List
Michael Lipinski  •  12h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Final: New York Mets Sweep the Phillies Outta Queens
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-29) at New York Mets (28-30): Game 55 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 31 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
News and Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Updates
Michael Lipinski  •  May 31 2023
More Phillies News