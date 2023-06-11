Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Bohm is Back

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm has been activated from the injured list and is in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have optioned INF Drew Ellis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Prior to today’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies reinstated INF Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL (left hamstring strain). To make room for Bohm on the 26-man roster, INF Drew Ellis was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA).— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 11, 2023
Prior to today’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies reinstated INF Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL (left hamstring strain). To make room for Bohm on the 26-man roster, INF Drew Ellis was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA).
Bohm had been out of the lineup since straining his left hamstring on May 30 against the New York Mets. The 26-year-old is slash .265/.321/.403 with 6 HRs and 37 RBIs in 196 at-bats this season. Perhaps more importantly for the Phillies, Bohm has shown the flexibility to play either first or third base.
His return to the lineup is a welcome one and adds to the growing list of Phillies’ players who are beginning to get healthy.