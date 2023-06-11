Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Bohm is Back

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm has been activated from the injured list and is in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.  In a corresponding move, the Phillies have optioned INF Drew Ellis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bohm had been out of the lineup since straining his left hamstring on May 30 against the New York Mets.  The 26-year-old is slash .265/.321/.403 with 6 HRs and 37 RBIs in 196 at-bats this season.  Perhaps more importantly for the Phillies, Bohm has shown the flexibility to play either first or third base.  

His return to the lineup is a welcome one and adds to the growing list of Phillies’ players who are beginning to get healthy.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Michael Lipinski

