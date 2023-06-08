Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Injury News: Jose Alvarado to be Activated on Friday

Help is indeed on the way for the Philadelphia Phillies, particularly the bullpen.  The Phillies will activate LHP Jose Alvarado prior to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced on Thursday. 

Alvarado has been out of action since May 8 with left elbow inflammation.  Prior to his IL trip, Alvarado was dominant.  The 28-year-old lefty has a 0.63 ERA, 24 Ks, 5 saves, and a .628 WHIP in just over 14 innings pitched.  Alvarado’s early-2023 was approaching historically great numbers for a reliever. 

