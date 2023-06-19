Writer: David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin not interviewed for USMNT Job

David Malandra Jr

Chester, PA: It is exciting when one of your players or coaches are in consideration to represent your county on the big stages like the Olympics, World Cup, Gold Cup or Copa America.

Last week, USA Soccer would announce that Gregg Berhalter is back as the Head Coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Union return to practice as they face Orlando on Wednesday & head coach Jim Curtin would announce that he was not one of the coaches that were interviewed by USA Soccer for the U.S. Men’s National Team job.

Jim Curtin would share his thoughts about not being interviewed for the job:

Would it have been cool to have Jim Curtin as the Head Coach or even as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team? Of course, but Jim has done an awesome job in building the Philadelphia Union to the team that they are & now people in the city and the rest of the nation are taking notice.

What Jim has done down in Chester making Philadelphia one of the new “5 for 5” teams in the city with the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers. 

