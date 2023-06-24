Philadelphia Union ready for battle with Inter Miami

Chester PA: As everyone knows during the season, your going to have these waves where you’re playing well and other teams just don’t want to face you in your home venue & the Philadelphia Union is one of those teams who do very well in front of their home fans.
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Union will do battle with Inter Miami CF from Subaru Park in Chester, This will be the Union’s first home game since their win over Montreal back on June 3.
The Union come into their battle with Inter Miami off a 2-2 draw against Orlando City which saw a moment that Union fans will remember as Jose Martinez scored his 1st career MLS goal which would tie the game at 2
.@MLS GOAL OF THE YEAR????? BRUJO BLAST TO EQUALIZE 🤯🤯🤯
Watch with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/PA9hj5Nbsh#DOOP | #ORLvPHI 2-2 pic.twitter.com/XT5TXvygOG
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) June 22, 2023
This is the second time that the Union will be playing Inter Miami CF as they fell to Miami 2-0 back on 4.
One of the questions going into the game on Saturday is how is Alejandro Bedoya feeling after playing the other night in Orlando for the first time since his injury
The Philadelphia Union returns to game action tonight & yesterday, head Coach Jim Curtin with an injury update on Alejandro Bedoya#DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/Ko5GnCznmX
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 24, 2023
The Union will continue to make Subuar Park a very difficult play for visiting teams to come into as the Union are 8-1-3 at home so far this season.
The officials for the game are as follows:
⚽// @PhilaUnion vs @InterMiamiCF (7:30PM ET)#PRO | #MLS | #DOOP | #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/SI4MunJ8DP
— PRO (@PROreferees) June 24, 2023
The game is at 7:30 PM on Apple TV & on 97.5 The Fanatic, the announcers for Apple TV are Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham while on the radio broadcast is Dave Leno & Sheanon Williams