Union

Philadelphia Union ready for battle with Inter Miami

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: As everyone knows during the season, your going to have these waves where you’re playing well and other teams just don’t want to face you in your home venue & the Philadelphia Union is one of those teams who do very well in front of their home fans.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Union will do battle with Inter Miami CF from Subaru Park in Chester, This will be the Union’s first home game since their win over Montreal back on June 3.

The Union come into their battle with Inter Miami off a 2-2 draw against Orlando City which saw a moment that Union fans will remember as Jose Martinez scored his 1st career MLS goal which would tie the game at 2

This is the second time that the Union will be playing Inter Miami CF as they fell to Miami 2-0 back on 4.

One of the questions going into the game on Saturday is how is Alejandro Bedoya feeling after playing the other night in Orlando for the first time since his injury

The Union will continue to make Subuar Park a very difficult play for visiting teams to come into as the Union are 8-1-3 at home so far this season.

The officials for the game are as follows:

 

The game is at 7:30 PM on Apple TV & on 97.5 The Fanatic, the announcers for Apple TV are Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham while on the radio broadcast is Dave Leno & Sheanon Williams

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Union

Philadelphia Union ready for battle with Inter Miami

David Malandra Jr  •  15s
Writer: David Malandra Jr
José Martínez scores Game Tying Goal in Draw against Orlando City
David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 21 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin not interviewed for USMNT Job
David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 19 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Union keeps things rolling at home with Victory over Charlotte
David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 1 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union ready to battle DC United
David Malandra Jr  •  May 17 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Union Coach Jim Curtin wants to keep building something special
David Malandra Jr  •  May 4 2023
Union
Can the Philadelphia Union get Revenge against LAFC to make the Finals of CONCACAF Champions League
David Malandra Jr  •  May 2 2023
More Union News