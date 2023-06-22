Phillies

Phillies-Braves Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for September

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s Philadelphia PhilliesAtlanta Braves game was postponed due to inclement weather. The key National League East matchup will be made up as part of a split day/night doubleheader on September 11 in South Philadelphia, the Phillies announced.

The Phillies and Braves will finish an abbreviated two-game series on Thursday in South Philadelphia. Weather permitting, of course.

The Phillies will reportedly bump Wednesday night’s starter, Aaron Nola, to Thursday for the series finale. Atlanta was set to start AJ Smith-Shawver on Wednesday night and have reportedly chosen to go in another direction on Thursday. Atlanta will start Bryce Elder, according to Braves’ beat writer Mark Bowman.

First pitch is set for 1:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.

