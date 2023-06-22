Phillies-Braves Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for September

Wednesday’s Philadelphia Phillies–Atlanta Braves game was postponed due to inclement weather. The key National League East matchup will be made up as part of a split day/night doubleheader on September 11 in South Philadelphia, the Phillies announced.
The Phillies and Braves will finish an abbreviated two-game series on Thursday in South Philadelphia. Weather permitting, of course.
Aaron Nola will start tomorrow afternoon.Weekend rotation vs. Mets:Friday: Taijuan WalkerSaturday: Cristopher SanchezSunday: Zack Wheeler— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 22, 2023
Aaron Nola will start tomorrow afternoon.Weekend rotation vs. Mets:Friday: Taijuan WalkerSaturday: Cristopher SanchezSunday: Zack Wheeler
The Phillies will reportedly bump Wednesday night’s starter, Aaron Nola, to Thursday for the series finale. Atlanta was set to start AJ Smith-Shawver on Wednesday night and have reportedly chosen to go in another direction on Thursday. Atlanta will start Bryce Elder, according to Braves’ beat writer Mark Bowman.
First pitch is set for 1:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park.