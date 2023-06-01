Phillies Final: New York Mets Sweep the Phillies Outta Queens

Philadelphia Phillies starter Taijuan Walker allowed three earned runs over four subpar innings against his former team on Thursday. The New York Mets won the game 4-2 and completed a three-game sweep of the Phils.
The Phillies bats were once again silenced despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to some classic baseball plays by Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos. On the hill, Walker once again struggled, allowing on two-hits but walking three in his mere four innings.
A Trea Turner single, Bryce Harper walk, double steal and an E-2 have the Phillies on the scoreboard in the first inning.Nick Castellanos' sac fly makes it 2-0.— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 1, 2023
A Trea Turner single, Bryce Harper walk, double steal and an E-2 have the Phillies on the scoreboard in the first inning.Nick Castellanos' sac fly makes it 2-0.
The loss puts the Phillies record at 25-31 and only a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals for last place in the National League East.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Trea Turner steals 3rd, Bryce Harper steals 2nd, Turner scores, Harper to 3rd on a throwing error by C Francisco Alvarez (PHI-1, NYM-0)
PHI T1: Nick Castellanos hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Harper scores (PHI-2, NYM-0)
NYM B3: Jeff McNeil singles to CF, Brandon Nimmo scores, Francisco Lindor to 3rd (PHI-2, NYM-1)
NYM B4: Mark Canha homers to LF, Starling Marte scores (PHI-2, NYM-3)NYM B6: Mark Vientos hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Brett Baty scores (PHI-2, NYM-4)
WP: Max Scherzer (5-2) | LP: Taijuan Walker (4-3) | SV: Drew Smith (2)
TOG: 2:32 | ATT: 38,302
NYM SP Max Scherzer- 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
Another strong outing for Max Scherzer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HedWWy7ejE— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 1, 2023
Another strong outing for Max Scherzer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HedWWy7ejE
The Phillies travel to Washington, DC for a three-game weekend series against the last place Washington Nationals. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against Washington’s Josiah Gray on Friday’s opener. The Phillies sit one-game ahead of the Nats in the NL East standings.