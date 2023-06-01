Writer: Michael Lipinski

Phillies Final: New York Mets Sweep the Phillies Outta Queens

Michael Lipinski
Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia Phillies starter Taijuan Walker allowed three earned runs over four subpar innings against his former team on Thursday.  The New York Mets won the game 4-2 and completed a three-game sweep of the Phils.  

The Phillies bats were once again silenced despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to some classic baseball plays by Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos.  On the hill, Walker once again struggled, allowing on two-hits but walking three in his mere four innings.  

The loss puts the Phillies record at 25-31 and only a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals for last place in the National League East.  

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Trea Turner steals 3rd, Bryce Harper steals 2nd, Turner scores, Harper to 3rd on a throwing error by C Francisco Alvarez (PHI-1, NYM-0)

PHI T1: Nick Castellanos hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Harper scores (PHI-2, NYM-0)

NYM B3: Jeff McNeil singles to CF, Brandon Nimmo scores, Francisco Lindor to 3rd (PHI-2, NYM-1)

NYM B4: Mark Canha homers to LF, Starling Marte scores (PHI-2, NYM-3)NYM B6: Mark Vientos hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Brett Baty scores (PHI-2, NYM-4)

Team123456789
Phillies200000000
New York Mets00120100X
RHE
261
441

WP: Max Scherzer (5-2) | LP: Taijuan Walker (4-3) | SV: Drew Smith (2)

TOG: 2:32 | ATT: 38,302

Player of the Game

NYM SP Max Scherzer- 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies travel to Washington, DC for a three-game weekend series against the last place Washington Nationals. The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler against Washington’s Josiah Gray on Friday’s opener. The Phillies sit one-game ahead of the Nats in the NL East standings.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Are the Phillies “In” on Shohei Ohtani?

Michael Lipinski  •  37min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) at Washington Nationals (24-32): Game 57 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Phillies
Phillies Place Alec Bohm on the 10-Day Injured List
Michael Lipinski  •  12h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) at New York Mets (29-27): Game 56 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  21h
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Phillies Final: New York Mets Sweep the Phillies Outta Queens
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (25-29) at New York Mets (28-30): Game 55 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  May 31 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
News and Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Updates
Michael Lipinski  •  May 31 2023
More Phillies News