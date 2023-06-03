Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Falls Short in DC

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a 7-1 deficit to tie the Washington Nationals before quickly relinquishing the lead in a heartbreaking 8-7 loss on Friday night in the Nation’s capital. The loss — the Fightins fifth straigh — moves the Phils to 25-32 and into a tie for last place with Washington.
Phillies OF Nick Castellanos ripped two homers and drove in five to lead the Phillies in their comeback. Overall, Castellanos was 4-for-5 with 2 HRs, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R, and a stolen base. But Castellanos’ heroics weren’t enough for the Phillies.
Phils’ starter Zack Wheeler was absolutely putrid allowing seven earned runs over 3.2 innings. He allowed Washington’s Jeimer Candelario to club two doubles and drive in three runs.
The game-winning hit came off the bat of Lane Thomas, who singled off Connor Brogdon in the 8th.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
WSH B1: Jeimer Candelario doubles (16) to LF, Lane Thomas scores (PHI-0, WSH-1)
WSH B1: Corey Dickerson hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Candelario scores (PHI-0, WSH-2)
WSH B2: Alex Call singles to RF, CJ Abrams scores (PHI-0, WSH-3)
WSH B2: Candelario doubles (17) to RF, Call scores. Luis Garcia scores (PHI-0, WSH-5)
WSH B2: Joey Meneses singles to LF, Candelario scores (PHI-0, WSH-6)
PHI T4: Nick Castellanos homers (6) to right center field (PHI-1, WSH-6)
WSH B4: Garcia homers (5) to LF (PHI-1, WSH-7)
PHI T6: Castellanos homers (7) to CF, Bryson Stott scores (PHI-3, WSH-7)
PHI T6: Brandon Marsh singles to LF, Trea Turner scores (PHI-4, WSH-7)
PHI T7: Nick Castellanos singles to CF, Kyle Schwarber scores. Stott scores. (PHI-6, WSH-7)
PHI T8: Schwaber grounds into a force out to SS CJ Abrams. Marsh scores on a throwing error by Abrams (PHI-7, WSH-7)
WSH B8: Thomas singles to CF, Call scores (PHI-7, WSH-8)
Phillies OF Nick Castellanos: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2R, SB
Another one for this guy #RingTheBell
Another one for this guy #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/nAErb1rDB1
WSH RF Lane Thomas- Game winning RBI single off Connor Brogdon in the 8th
Lane Train go-ahead single
Lane Train go-ahead singleThat tracks pic.twitter.com/kzKw546nkn
The Phillies and Nationals will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Washington. The Phillies have not named a starter and the game is likely a bullpen affair. Washington will start Mackenzie Gore. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM.