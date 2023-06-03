Phillies

Phillies Final: Phillies Rally Falls Short in DC

Michael Lipinski
Jun 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) hits a RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a 7-1 deficit to tie the Washington Nationals before quickly relinquishing the lead in a heartbreaking 8-7 loss on Friday night in the Nation’s capital. The loss — the Fightins fifth straigh — moves the Phils to 25-32 and into a tie for last place with Washington. 

Phillies OF Nick Castellanos ripped two homers and drove in five to lead the Phillies in their comeback.  Overall, Castellanos was 4-for-5 with 2 HRs, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R, and a stolen base.  But Castellanos’ heroics weren’t enough for the Phillies. 

Phils’ starter Zack Wheeler was absolutely putrid allowing seven earned runs over 3.2 innings.  He allowed Washington’s Jeimer Candelario to club two doubles and drive in three runs.  

The game-winning hit came off the bat of Lane Thomas, who singled off Connor Brogdon in the 8th.  

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

WSH B1: Jeimer Candelario doubles (16) to LF, Lane Thomas scores (PHI-0, WSH-1)

WSH B1: Corey Dickerson hits a sacrifice fly to CF, Candelario scores (PHI-0, WSH-2)

WSH B2: Alex Call singles to RF, CJ Abrams scores (PHI-0, WSH-3)

WSH B2: Candelario doubles (17) to RF, Call scores. Luis Garcia scores (PHI-0, WSH-5)

WSH B2: Joey Meneses singles to LF, Candelario scores (PHI-0, WSH-6)

PHI T4: Nick Castellanos homers (6) to right center field (PHI-1, WSH-6)

WSH B4: Garcia homers (5) to LF (PHI-1, WSH-7)

PHI T6: Castellanos homers (7) to CF, Bryson Stott scores (PHI-3, WSH-7)

PHI T6: Brandon Marsh singles to LF, Trea Turner scores (PHI-4, WSH-7)

PHI T7: Nick Castellanos singles to CF, Kyle Schwarber scores. Stott scores. (PHI-6, WSH-7)

PHI T8: Schwaber grounds into a force out to SS CJ Abrams.  Marsh scores on a throwing error by Abrams (PHI-7, WSH-7)

WSH B8: Thomas singles to CF, Call scores (PHI-7, WSH-8)

Team123456789RHE
Phillies0001032107120
Washington Nationals24010001X8111
WP: Finnegan (3-2, 4.56 ERA) | LP: Brogdon (2-1, 3.54 ERA)

Player of the Game

Phillies OF Nick Castellanos: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2R, SB

Play of the Game

WSH RF Lane Thomas- Game winning RBI single off Connor Brogdon in the 8th

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies and Nationals will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Washington. The Phillies have not named a starter and the game is likely a bullpen affair. Washington will start Mackenzie Gore. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM.

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
