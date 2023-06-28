Phillies Final Score: Brandon Marsh Homers Twice in Phillies 5-1 Win

Brandon Marsh homered twice, driving in three and Ranger Suarez allowed one run over 7.1 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-1, in the series opener on Tuesday in Chicago.
Suarez and his magnificent June was once again the story for the Phillies. After a rough start returning from injury, Suarez has a 4-1 record with a 1.35 ERA in the month of June. The lefty has gone six-plus innings in five consecutive starts and made into the 7th inning in four of those starts. Suarez’s consistency has allowed the Phillies to have at least two consistently dependable starting pitchers, the other being Zack Wheeler.
Ranger Suarez’s line tonight: 7.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K. He has a 1.35 ERA in his last six starts.
— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 28, 2023
Offensively, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner added the other two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber and Kody Clemens each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, respectively. Bryce Harper continued to struggle going 0-for-4 despite hitting four bullets. The Phillies’ DH is clearly pressing right now and is becoming increasingly frustrated at the plate.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Trea Turner singles to RF, Kyle Schwarber scores. (PHI-1, CHC-0)
PHI T2: Brandon Marsh homers (6) to right center. (PHI-2, CHC-0)
PHI T5: Marsh homers (7) to right center, Bryson Stott scores. (PHI-4, CHC-0)
PHI T5: Nick Castellanos singles to RF, Kody Clemens scores. (PHI-5, CHC-0)
The Phillies and Cubbies will continue their three-game set on Wednesday evening, assuming the Canadian wildfire smoke doesn’t become more of an issue. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies against Chicago’s Drew Smyly. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM/EDT from Wrigley Field.