Phillies Final Score: Leadoff Schwarbomb Leads Phillies to a 3-1 Victory Over the Cubs

Despite a comedy of errors in the outfield, the Philadelphia Phillies –powered by a leadoff home run from Kyle Schwarber and another strong outing from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker– were able to hold off the Chicago Cubs, final score 3-1, and complete a three-game road sweep on Thursday night in the Windy City.
Schwarber took the first pitch of the ballgame and ripped it off Wrigley Field’s right field scoreboard to give the Phils’ a 1-0 lead before the fans even made their way to their seats. The 21st “Schwarbomb” of the year is the only offense the Phillies would need as Walker allowed one earned run over six strong innings. The Phillies starter likely would’ve made it to the 7th inning if it weren’t for a pair of outfield gaffs by Schwarber and Brandon Marsh.
Thursday’s start marks the fifth start in a row where Walker has allowed one earned run or less. His ERA over that span is an incredible 0.84.
The other two Phils’ runs were driven in by Bryce Harper with an RBI single in the 3rd inning scoring Kody Clemens and Trea Turner. Speaking of Turner, the Phils’ prized free agent signing continued to swing a hot bat going 2-for-4 with a 2B and a run scored.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Kyle Schwarber homers (21) to RF. (PHI-1, CHC-0)
CHC B2: Jared Young triples (1) to RF, Cody Bellinger scores. (PHI-1, CHC-1)
PHI T3: Bryce Harper singles to CF, Kody Clemens scores. Trea Turner Scores. (PHI-3, CHC-1)
WP: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA) | LP: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.81 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (12)
The Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday for the start of a quick three-game homestand against the Washington Nationals. The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) to the mound against a pitcher to-be-determined for Washington. First pitch from South Philadelphia is set for 6:05 PM/EDT.