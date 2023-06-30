Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Leadoff Schwarbomb Leads Phillies to a 3-1 Victory Over the Cubs

Michael Lipinski
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a comedy of errors in the outfield, the Philadelphia Phillies –powered by a leadoff home run from Kyle Schwarber and another strong outing from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker– were able to hold off the Chicago Cubs, final score 3-1, and complete a three-game road sweep on Thursday night in the Windy City. 

Schwarber took the first pitch of the ballgame and ripped it off Wrigley Field’s right field scoreboard to give the Phils’ a 1-0 lead before the fans even made their way to their seats.  The 21st “Schwarbomb” of the year is the only offense the Phillies would need as Walker allowed one earned run over six strong innings.  The Phillies starter likely would’ve made it to the 7th inning if it weren’t for a pair of outfield gaffs by Schwarber and Brandon Marsh.  

Thursday’s start marks the fifth start in a row where Walker has allowed one earned run or less.  His ERA over that span is an incredible 0.84.  

The other two Phils’ runs were driven in by Bryce Harper with an RBI single in the 3rd inning scoring Kody Clemens and Trea Turner.  Speaking of Turner, the Phils’ prized free agent signing continued to swing a hot bat going 2-for-4 with a 2B and a run scored. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Kyle Schwarber homers (21) to RF. (PHI-1, CHC-0)

CHC B2: Jared Young triples (1) to RF, Cody Bellinger scores. (PHI-1, CHC-1)

PHI T3: Bryce Harper singles to CF, Kody Clemens scores. Trea Turner Scores. (PHI-3, CHC-1)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
PHI 1 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 7 2
CHC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 0

WP: Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA) | LP: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.81 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (12)

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday for the start of a quick three-game homestand against the Washington Nationals.  The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) to the mound against a pitcher to-be-determined for Washington.  First pitch from South Philadelphia is set for 6:05 PM/EDT.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Leadoff Schwarbomb Leads Phillies to a 3-1 Victory Over the Cubs

Michael Lipinski  •  23s
Phillies
MLB All-Star Game Starters: Bryce Harpers Loses in Vote Off for NL DH
Michael Lipinski  •  31min
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Phils Crush Three Homers in 8-5 Win over Chicago Cubs
Michael Lipinski  •  23h
Phillies
Jose F Moreno- The Philadelphia Inquirer
Phillies Injury News: Rule 5 Draft Pick Noah Song to Begin Rehab Assignment
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Jun 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Brandon Marsh Homers Twice in Phillies 5-1 Win
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Lineup Today: JT Realmuto OUT vs. Chicago Cubs
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies News: Two Prospects Added to 2023 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 27 2023
More Phillies News