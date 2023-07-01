Phillies

Phillies Final Score: Nationals Shut Down Phillies Offense in Series Opener

Michael Lipinski
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals left fielder Stone Garrett’s two-run home run in the 2nd inning was the difference as the visiting Nats defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, final score 2-1, on Friday night in South Philadelphia.

Phillies’ starter Cristopher Sanchez pitched better than expected on Friday night, allowing two runs –one earned– and striking out seven over six innings of work. An outing like that from a fringe fifth starter would normally be enough to earn the win but we’re talking about the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phils’ offense was once again unable to come up with a clutch hit to back up better than expected pitching. An offense that was one fire as of late reverted back to its previous self with a 1-for-8 night with runners in scoring position. Nationals’ starter Josiah Gray allowed one run, struck out eight, and scattered six hits over six innings of work.

The loss snaps the Phils’ four-game winning streak.

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.

How They Scored

WSH T2: Stone Garrett homers (4) to LF. Kiebert Ruiz scores. (WSH-2, PHI-0)
PHI B2: Alec Bohm singles to LF. Bryson Stott scores. (WSH-2, PHI-1)

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
WSH 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0
PHI 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1

WP: Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA) | LP: Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA) | SV: Hunter Harvey (7, 3.25 ERA)

TOG: 2:33 | ATT: 44,261 (sellout)

 

What’s On Deck?

The Phillies and Nationals continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.  The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound against Washington’s Mackenzie Gore.  First pitch is set for 4:05 PM/EDT from South Philly.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

