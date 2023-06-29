Phillies Final Score: Phils Crush Three Homers in 8-5 Win over Chicago Cubs

Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa, and Josh Harrison homered for the Philadelphia Phillies in an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night on the Northside of Chicago.
Two of the three Phillies home runs came in the 2nd inning off of Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Sosa got the Phils’ scoring started hitting a two-run homer into left field bleachers. Castellanos followed a few batters later and crushed a three-run homer off the auxiliary scoreboard in left field. In all, the Phillies exploded for five runs in the 2nd inning to give starting pitcher Aaron Nola a nice cushion.
As it turns out, the Phillies would need every bit of that cushion.
Nola was once again lackluster for the Phillies despite earning the win. The Cubs were able to rip five hits and four runs, all earned, off the embattled Phillies starter. Nola, as has been his modus operandi this season, lost the strike zone and struggled to make it through five innings. Luckily, Nola was picked up by a Phillies bullpen that allowed one unearned run over the final four innings of the game.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T2: Edmundo Sosa homers (5) to LF, Josh Harrison scores. (PHI-2, CHC-0)
PHI T2: Nick Castellanos homers (10) to LF, Cristian Pache and Trea Turner score. (PHI-5, CHC-0)
CHC B3: Jared Young homers (1) to right center field. (PHI-5, CHC-1)
PHI T4: Castellanos doubles (24) to CF, Kyle Schwarber scores. (PHI-6, CHC-1)
PHI T4: Bryce Harper singles to CF, Castellanos scores. (PHI-7, CHC-1)
CHC B4: Dansby Swanson homers (9) to LF. (PHI-7, CHC-2)
PHI T5: Harrison homers (2) to LF. (PHI-8, CHC-2)
CHC B5: Christopher Morel walks. Nick Madrigal scores. (PHI-8, CHC-3)
CHC B5: Ian Happ grounds out 1-4-3, Mike Tauchman scores. (PHI-8, CHC-4)
CHC B9: Passed ball by C JT Realmuto, Miguel Amaya scores. (PHI-8, CHC-5)
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the finale of the three-game series. The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound against the Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM/EDT from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field in Chicago.