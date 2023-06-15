Phillies Finally Fight Back to the .500 Mark

Rejoice! For the first time in a month, the Philadelphia Phillies have reached the .500 mark on the season.
Buried in the funny lead is the fact the Phillies are playing some of the best baseball in all of baseball over the past two or so weeks. And they’re doing it against some of the best teams in baseball, Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.
The Fightins’ – we can call them that again– are 8-2 over the last 10-games and averaging 6.2 runs per game. What’s more remarkable about the 10-game stretch and the 6.2 run per game is this includes a shutout loss (6/10 vs LAD) and a 1-0 win (6/6 vs DET). The Phillies have seen a reassurance in offense from Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto, just to name a few.
In that same span, the Phillies pitching has come to life. From June 4 through June 14, Phillies pitchers have a 3.50 ERA. That’s a 1.38 drop from the previous 10-games and this includes the continued implosion of Aaron Nola and the bullpen ilk like Dylan Covey and (for now) Seranthony Dominguez.
The Phillies will have an opportunity to continue their winning ways over the next 10-games as well.
After finishing up the series against Arizona on Thursday afternoon, the Phillies head to Oakland, back home against Atlanta and the Mets, and out to northside of Chicago. Taking Atlanta out of the equation, the Phillies are playing three teams with a combined record of 81-124 (as of 6/15) or 43-games under .500.
That’s an opportunity knocking for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Now…if the Phillies could just figure out Nola and whatever dreck they’re throwing out there for the fifth spot in the rotation.