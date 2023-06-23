Phillies Lineup Today: Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm in vs. New York Mets Kodai Senga

Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm are in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as they open a three-game homestand against their NL East rivals, the New York Mets and starting pitcher Kodai Senga.
The Phils enter the weekend series on the losing end of a two-game sweep to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets enter the series losing four-of-six to St. Louis and Houston, respectively.
The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker against his former team. Walker enters Friday’s contest pitching his best baseball of the season. He has won four of his last five starts including three in a row.
First pitch is set for 7:07 PM from South Philadelphia.
When: Friday, June 23
Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 7:07 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: Apple TV exclusive broadcast
#Phillies Lineup for Friday Night's #AppleTV exclusive vs. the #Mets
1. Schwarber LF2. Turner SS3. Castellanos RF4. Harper DH5. Realmuto C6. Stott 2B7. Bohm 1B8. Marsh CF9. Sosa 3B
SP: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA)#MLB #RingTheBell #LGM #MLBTwitter
— Broad St. Baseball - Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) June 23, 2023
