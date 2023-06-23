Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm in vs. New York Mets Kodai Senga

Michael Lipinski
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm are in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as they open a three-game homestand against their NL East rivals, the New York Mets and starting pitcher Kodai Senga.  

The Phils enter the weekend series on the losing end of a two-game sweep to the Atlanta Braves.  The Mets enter the series losing four-of-six to St. Louis and Houston, respectively.  

The Phillies will start Taijuan Walker against his former team.  Walker enters Friday’s contest pitching his best baseball of the season.  He has won four of his last five starts including three in a row. 

First pitch is set for 7:07 PM from South Philadelphia. 

The Details

When: Friday, June 23

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

First Pitch: 7:07 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: Apple TV exclusive broadcast

The Lineups

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm in vs. New York Mets Kodai Senga

Michael Lipinski  •  36min
Phillies
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Official for 2024 MLB London Series
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies News: Bryce Harper Advances in 2023 MLB All-Star Game Voting
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Dalton Guthrie
Michael Lipinski  •  20h
Phillies
WATCH: Top Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Johan Rojas Makes a SportsCenter Top 10 Catch
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 22 2023
Phillies
We Can Kill the Philadelphia Phillies – Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 22 2023
Phillies
Phillies Starter Aaron Nola Looks to Fend off the Braves in Series Finale
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 21 2023
More Phillies News