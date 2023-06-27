Phillies

Phillies Lineup Today: JT Realmuto OUT vs. Chicago Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup has been released for today’s game against the Chicago Cubs and it’s missing JT Realmuto.  The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Realmuto and the Phillies were off yesterday for travel to Chicago.  The Phillies are set to face Jameson Taillon, a pitcher Realmuto is batting .333 against in his career (2-for-6).  The Phillies’ catcher is also enjoying success on the road, slashing .323/.374/.429 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in visiting ballparks. 

On the other hand, Realmuto has been struggling over the past month or so and likely needs an extended mental break. You don’t need a PHD in baseball to see that he’s struggling. 

Realmuto is slashing .221/.302/.520 with five homers, 11 RBIs, and 25 strikeouts in that time period.  The numbers are even worse in the past week, Realmuto slashed .177/.300/.177 with no home runs, no RBIs, and eight strikeouts in the past seven-days. Realmuto’s numbers on the season have dipped to .252/.310/.463 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 264 at-bats. 

Garrett Stubbs will catch for the Phillies on Tuesday night in the series opener against the Cubs and bat 9th.  Stubbs is hitting .238 with no homers and three RBIs in limited action this season.

