Phillies News: Bryce Harper Advances in 2023 MLB All-Star Game Voting

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has advanced to the 2nd round of 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting, according to Major League Baseball and the Phillies. Harper is battling the Los Angeles Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez for the starting designated hitter spot on the 2023 National League All-Star team. Harper currently trails Martinez by 157,189 votes –879,474 vs. 722,285– according to MLB’s 2023 All-Star ballot standings.
NL All-Star ballot update through Phase 1.
Final voting resumes June 26-29! pic.twitter.com/M8rBMyKGSb
— MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2023
NL All-Star ballot update through Phase 1.
Final voting resumes June 26-29! pic.twitter.com/M8rBMyKGSb
— MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2023
Martinez has the edge on Harper as far as power numbers go. The Dodgers’ star has 16 home runs with a .571 on-base percentage, and an .870 OPS. It would be Martinez’s fifth straight MLB All-Star Game appearance and his sixth overall. While Martinez’s number are impressive, he also had a two-month head start on the injured Harper. Since returning to the Phillies’ lineup, Harper has slashed .296/.390/.416 with three homers, 16 RBIs, and an .805 OPS.
Voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starting designated hitter will resume on Monday, June 26. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.