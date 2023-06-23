Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies Trade Dalton Guthrie

Pour one out Philadelphia, the Dalton Guthrie era is officially over. The Philadelphia Phillies traded Guthrie to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon, the team announced. All they’re getting in return is some cash.
The Phillies have received cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Dalton Guthrie.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 22, 2023
The Phillies have received cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Dalton Guthrie.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 22, 2023
The 27-year-old was the Phils’ 6th round pick in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Florida. Guthrie has appeared in 37-games for the Phillies over the past two seasons slashing .244/.393/.333 with a homer and five RBIs. He last appeared for the Phillies on June 13 going 1-for-1 in a 15-3 blowout win over Arizona. Guthrie was designated for assignment on June 19 to make room for the returning Darick Hall.